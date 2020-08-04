Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army-level safety winners announced

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2020

    Story by Randy Tisor 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Two Tank-automotive and Armaments Command organizations were among the awardees for the Army Awards of Excellence in Safety. The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, and Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville, recognized Watervliet Arsenal with the Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award for the brigade and equivalent level. McCarthy and McConville also recognized Red River Army Depot workforce safety initiatives with the Industrial Operations Safety Award.

    According to the TACOM Safety Office, the selection criteria for Watervliet Arsenal included a downward trend in lost time and total case rates despite a 40% increase in staffing.

    The Watervliet Arsenal team also continued to promote workforce engagement and safety efforts through the growth of its Collateral Duty Safety Representative program and have taken proactive steps to increase safety through worksite analysis and hazard prevention methods. They are also working on modernization efforts within the Maintenance Division that promise additional protection to the workforce.

    The Red River Army Depot team achieved its seventh consecutive year of accident reductions and continues to be a benchmark for TACOM safety programs, according to the TACOM Safety Office. The RRAD team, the office reported, experienced lost-time case rates and total case rates for accidents reductions of 87% and 75%, respectively. Both rates were below private industry rate standards with nearly four million man-hours worked.

    The Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award and the Army Industrial Operations Safety Award are awarded each fiscal year to the brigade (or equivalent) with the most effective overall safety program and the most effective overall industrial operations safety program, respectively.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2020
    Date Posted: 04.09.2020 12:25
    Story ID: 366975
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army-level safety winners announced, by Randy Tisor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US Army
    TACOM
    Detroit Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT