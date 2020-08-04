Army-level safety winners announced

Two Tank-automotive and Armaments Command organizations were among the awardees for the Army Awards of Excellence in Safety. The Secretary of the Army, Ryan McCarthy, and Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville, recognized Watervliet Arsenal with the Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award for the brigade and equivalent level. McCarthy and McConville also recognized Red River Army Depot workforce safety initiatives with the Industrial Operations Safety Award.



According to the TACOM Safety Office, the selection criteria for Watervliet Arsenal included a downward trend in lost time and total case rates despite a 40% increase in staffing.



The Watervliet Arsenal team also continued to promote workforce engagement and safety efforts through the growth of its Collateral Duty Safety Representative program and have taken proactive steps to increase safety through worksite analysis and hazard prevention methods. They are also working on modernization efforts within the Maintenance Division that promise additional protection to the workforce.



The Red River Army Depot team achieved its seventh consecutive year of accident reductions and continues to be a benchmark for TACOM safety programs, according to the TACOM Safety Office. The RRAD team, the office reported, experienced lost-time case rates and total case rates for accidents reductions of 87% and 75%, respectively. Both rates were below private industry rate standards with nearly four million man-hours worked.



The Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award and the Army Industrial Operations Safety Award are awarded each fiscal year to the brigade (or equivalent) with the most effective overall safety program and the most effective overall industrial operations safety program, respectively.

