    Field Artillery Autonomous Resupply

    Photo By Luke Allen | The Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) discusses its mission, efforts, and details on...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2019

    Story by Luke Allen 

    Army Futures Command

    The Army Applications Laboratory (AAL) discusses its mission, efforts, and details on a current Army problem set, Field Artillery Autonomous Resupply, at a discussion at Capital Factory on July 25, 2019. AAL has events scheduled in Boston, New York, Silicon Valley and Austin to introduce this critical problem set to technological innovators, entrepreneurs, large and small businesses, and academics. (U.S. Army Photos by Mr. Luke J. Allen)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2019
    Date Posted: 04.09.2020 11:52
    Story ID: 366970
    Location: US
