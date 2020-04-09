Hopping for Happiness

The 48th Fighter Wing Youth Center delivered special treats to help raise morale, bring excitement and provide a little entertainment to the military community during COVID-19, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell from April 7 to April 9.



“The RAFL Child and Youth Programs thought outside of the box to show our community we care about the crisis our world is facing and to put smiles on our children and youth faces,” said Jacquanna Whitfield, RAFL Youth Programs Director.



The 48th Force Support Squadron marketing department, along with the Youth and the Arts and Crafts Centers collectively joined together with bunnies ‘Hippity’ and ‘Hoppity’ to deliver 1,000 Easter egg bags to 897 installation households.



“It is the most important thing to raise morale during a time like this,” said Rhonda Nunez, an RAFL mother of two. “The mental health of others as well as children is big, and the youth center doing small things like passing out Easter eggs show that they really care about our community.”

