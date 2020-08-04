Fathoming Social Distancing in Stopping the Spread of COVID-19

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Fathoming social distancing in clinic as well as fitness... Hospitalman Alexandria...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Fathoming social distancing in clinic as well as fitness... Hospitalman Alexandria Lee, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Pediatrics department, is running five miles - which equates to 4,400 fathoms - most mornings to stay active and adhere to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of social distancing as a protective measure that people can take to protect themselves and those around them to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Even though the fitness facility is closed, physical readiness test postponed, and interactive mobility curtailed, six feet is still just a fathom away.



Hospitalman Alexandria Lee logged 4,400 fathoms – five miles for those less than nautical inclined - in her pre-dawn run this morning. The distance is now routine during the work week.



“Almost every day since the base gym closed due to COVID-19,” said Lee, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton Pediatrics department.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended social distancing as a protective measure that people can take to protect themselves and those around them to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Navy Medicine and Defense Health Agency military treatment facilities like NMRTC Bremerton continue in keeping the nation's warfighters and their families ready, healthy, and on the job by providing patient centered care, maintaining mission readiness and supporting the whole-of-government effort against the pandemic



Such efforts call for mental and physical strength to handle the daily challenges, long hours, and exacting responsibilities. Add the social distancing decree into the mix, and the need for imaginative, innovative and inspired ways for nourishment, fitness, and cerebral maintenance have become part of the new norm.



For Lt. Lisa O’Driscoll, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at NMRTC Bremerton and husband Sean, their cross fit gym might be shut down, but they’re not.



They have borrowed free weight equipment and modified a bicycle for use indoor and out.



“Our gym let members check out equipment and gear, just like a library does with books. We’ve got a setup, and I’m using the bike for cardio. We understand about the need for social distancing and doing our part. We’re still going to get our workouts in,” O’Driscoll said.



According to Lt. Cmdr. Justin Hoblet, Board-Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopedic Physical Therapy, now is not the time to decrease activity. Striving to stay on course by being flexible and creative will be beneficial in the long – as well as short – run.



“I recommend setting a daily goal of some sort of activity that a person likes doing and strive to attain it each day. That could be steps, pushups, cross fit workouts, etc., within the confines of what a person has and likes to do,” said Hoblet, who awoke to a 3 a.m. alarm to ramp up his distance running mileage, averaging over 16 miles per day the previous week to log in more than 100 miles for the seven-day period.



“I am individually working towards annual cycling and running mileage goals, personally having never run 100 miles in a week until this past week,” added Hoblet.



With 880 fathoms in a mile - and 23,056 in a marathon - Hoblet’s mile total last week equates to well over 88,000 fathoms. Conversely the Marianas Trench in the Pacific is considered the deepest depth of the ocean and measures 6,033.5 fathoms, or 36,201 feet, approximately 6.8 miles.



Whether feet or fathoms, the command’s Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy department team sees post-operative patients and/or active duty service members who may have duty or deployment restricting conditions and/or injuries. They also continue to support others who are on sustainment plans.



Juliane Gordon, assistant department head for Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy attests that those on a rehabilitation schedule will benefit by keeping up with their prescribed home exercise program. Those with questions or concerns can contact the department for consultation and advisement 360-475-4218.



“We can talk or email on stretches or exercises with patients who have already been evaluated in the clinic and were attending therapy prior to our changes in operations,” said Gordon, who also persuades patients and staff to be physically active on a daily basis.



“Keep moving! Doing something each day is better than nothing. Be creative! Take note if you’re sitting a lot more than normal. Many are teleworking which can mean longer hours on their computer or phone. Hip flexor muscles tend to get tight which can lead to back and hip pain. Make sure the home telework environment is ergonomically set up. Try to avoid slouching on the couch if using a laptop for several hours on end. When possible, designate certain areas of the house for work, play and workouts. If you are always on the computer or phone answering emails, it can be stressful on the mind and body. Try to stick to a normal routine and log your hours for ‘work’ and ‘working out’ as you normally would. If kids are at home, do the same for them with designated work and play areas,” shared Gordon.



What is it that being active – running, walking, or hiking - does for someone?



“Staying active has been well documented in multitude research studies to help with stress relief and overall emotional well-being. Running or jogging can cause endorphin release to help improve mood and state of mid during this stressful time,” Hoblet said.



For anyone considering a fathom feat during this time of social distancing, Hoblet suggests looking no further than your own two feet.



“Our steps add up, and the benefits are amazing,” Hoblet said.



For more information, insight, and inspiration, please visit the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System site which offers fitness, sports and deployed forces support with workout programs, nutrition guidance and virtual trainers with advice, tips and guidance to get the best out of exercises and routines:

https://www.navyfitness.org/fitness/noffs-training/operational-series/virtual-trainer