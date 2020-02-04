Stay healthy, stop the spread

Winn Army Community hospital encourages community members to stay healthy, hydrated and fit during the coronavirus pandemic, and to avoid alcohol abuse.



"During times of increased stress, it can be tempting to increase the use of alcohol to manage stress,” said Dr. (Maj.) Peter Dell, Winn Army Community Hospital. “If you are a regular drinker, your body gets used to the drug effects of alcohol. If you stop drinking suddenly, your body may react to the absence of alcohol. Common symptoms include feeling anxious or restlessness, irritability, and trouble sleeping. These may be signs of alcohol withdrawal.”



Dell said withdrawal can elevate the risk of relationship conflict as well as serious medical complications.



Common symptoms of alcohol withdrawal include shaky hands, increased sweating, nausea and vomiting, fever, racing heart, and confusion, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.



Dell said the more serious forms of alcohol withdrawal can result in a medical emergency to include seizures and even death. If you experience symptoms of alcohol withdrawal please go to the emergency room.



If you or a loved one are struggling with alcohol abuse or dependence and need assistance call the Substance Use Disorder Clinic at (912) 435-6787.

Dr. Dell encourages leaders to keep an eye out for signs of anxiety while community members try to adapt to measures mitigating the coronavirus such as social distancing, quarantine and isolation. Adding alcohol abuse and domestic tension would exacerbates the situation.



“If you as a battle buddy or leader notice someone having these problems, help them to get help,” Dell said.



He said practicing good social distancing is critical to help stop the spread of COVID-19; but noted social connectedness could be maintained – telephonically or virtually. Many programs offer virtual interactive experiences – such as Alcoholic Anonymous at http://aa-integroup.org.



Family Advocacy Program



The Family Advocacy Program is committed to serving you while our nation combats the spread of COVID-19. We understand that these times can be stressful, with social distancing and some in self-isolation. As a Family Advocacy Program team we will continue to uphold our commitment to serving the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Communities. Services have been modified to ensure quality and safe delivery.



If you are faced with a situation of domestic violence please contact the Fort Stewart Victim Advocate at 767-3032 on Fort Stewart or 315-5343 at Hunter. For emergencies, call 911 or Law Enforcement at 767-4264 on Fort Stewart, or 315-6133 at Hunter Army Airfield. If you need to report child abuse/neglect please call 767-0025. Additional resources include the following:



Military OneSource https://www.militaryonesource.mil/family-relationships, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233 or (800) 799-3224 en Española or www.thehotline.org.

