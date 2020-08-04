COVID-19 Message for Individual Augmentee (IA) Sailors

Individual Augmentee Sailors,



As we face the impact of COVID-19 on our global missions and our lives, know that you are on our radar; regardless of which phase you are in on your mobilization.



Since the onset of the crisis, extensive guidance has been published throughout the DoD enterprise on response planning, travel restrictions, force health protection directives, training command operations, and much more. Given the dynamic and ever changing environment, we’re working hard to develop clear and concise policies that meet the needs of everyone impacted by changes to Global Force Management (GFM) employment. While these policies are in development, we continue to work with you on a case-by-case basis and encourage open lines of communication to expedite connecting you to the resources you need.



Our priorities are: protect our people (e.g. health, pay, and benefits), mission assurance and support whole-of-government approach to our nation efforts.



We understand the tremendous stress many are under during this time. Our primary focus has been on adapting our normal processes to overcome COVID-19 related constraints in partnership with Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, Navy Personnel Command, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, and many other commands.



Comprehensive policies take time and ingenuity, especially in a dynamic environment like COVID-19. We are working around the clock planning and testing innovative solutions, some of which include:



- Offering voluntary waivers to allow Sailors to extend on their assigned duties past their end of mission (in specific cases by theater combatant commands



- Order modifications directing Sailors back to their home of record, minimizing the need for intermediate stops (and unnecessary exposure)



- Virtual administrative processing when going from Reserve status to active duty status, and vice versa



- Other order adjustments that minimize potential exposure until travel restrictions are lifted/adjusted



These are just a few examples of what we’ve been working on. As we develop a comprehensive strategy, we ask for your patience. We encourage you to reach out to your U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command action officer (AO), Expeditionary Combat Readiness Center (ECRC) AO, or Command Individual Augmentee Coordinator (CIAC) to raise those issues. You can also reach the USFF IA GFM directorate at usff.ia.fct@navy.mil.



Thank you for your perseverance and continued professionalism while we navigate these uncharted territories!



Mission First, Sailors Always!



~ U.S. Fleet Forces Command IA GFM Directorate



Additional Resources



- Fleet and Family Support. (1-800-372-5463) website at https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/family_readiness/fleet_and_family_support_program.html/



- Military Veterans Crisis Line. 24/7 confidential and toll-free support for service members and veterans in crisis. Call 1-800-273-TALK (option #1), text 838255 or visit www.militarycrisisline.net



- Military OneSource. Confidential non-medical counseling available to service members and families. Call 1-800-342-9647 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil



- Navy Chaplain Care. Communications are 100 percent confidential unless the service member decides otherwise. Call 1-855-NAVY-311 to request chaplain support or visit

https://www.navy.mil/local/chaplaincorps/chaplaincare.asp



- Psychological Health Center of Excellence (PHCoE). Free and confidential professional health resource for service members, families and clinicians. Call 1-866-966-1020 or visit http://www.realwarriors.net/livechat to speak with a consultant 24/7.



- Psychological Health Outreach Program (PHOP). Provides Navy Reservists and their families full access to appropriate psychological health care services. Contact your local PHOP region for assistance at 1-866-578-PHOP(7467) or visit https://www.public.navy.mil/nrh/Pages/PHOP.aspx for more information.



- Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center. Committed to supporting Fleet and Marine Corps readiness and enhancing public health outcomes through products and services. https://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nmcphc/health-promotion/Pages/default.aspx

