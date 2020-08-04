Team Seymour hosts Palace Acquire Program

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base hosted 17 civilians participating in the Palace Acquire program (PAQ) to see how their jobs directly affect the Air Force.



“The PAQ is designed to take recent college graduates, train them for 3 years, and then assign them to an Air Force office to support our active duty men and women in the field,” said Nathan Hammack, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center logistics manager. “PAQs cover almost all Air Force civilian career fields such as contracting, logistics, engineering, information technology, program management, and more.”



Hammack added that the goal of PAQ is to expose a trainee to multiple types of shops that they could be working in. Because each shop is usually managed differently and has different needs, it’s important for the trainee to become well-rounded.



This mandatory two-week experience labeled the Operational Training Assignment, kicked off March 2, 2020, as the group visited multiple shops throughout the 4th Fighter Wing learning about what some Airmen’s jobs entail.



“I was able to put a face and a name to the people whose lives are affected either directly or indirectly by the actions that I take as a supply chain management professional,” said Ileana Cruz, 407 Supply Chain Management Squadron integrated data for maintenance program manager. “It’s easy to feel separated from the mission especially while at a non-operational base like Robins Air Force Base, so being able to meet the airmen and get feedback was amazing!”



During their first week at SJAFB, they visited squadrons from the 4th Medical Group, the 4th Mission Support Group, and the 4th Operations Support Squadron where they saw a hot-pit refuel on an F-15E Strike Eagle. The participants also visited the 4th Security Forces Squadron where they were able to try on some of the Defender’s equipment.



The group spent their second week with shops from the 4th Operations Group, the 4th Maintenance Group, and visited more squadrons from 4 MSG.



“Thank you to the men and women of the of the 4th Fighter Wing,” said Hammack. “This great learning experience has inspired us to make sure we improve what we do every day to support the active duty men and women.”

