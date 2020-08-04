Chief Petty Officer 127 Years of Unity, Service & Navigation

Chief Petty Officers (CPO) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan assembled on the mess deck in honor of their 127th anniversary of the commencement of their rank, April 1st. The gathering of chiefs onboard the multipurpose ship equated to over a 1,000 years of technical expertise, advisors and mentorship for both junior officers and enlisted sailors alike.

The title of chief petty officer was first mentioned in the early days of 1776 onboard Continental Navy Ship Alfred. Chief cook was first informally applied to Cook’s mate Jacob Wasbie as the foremost ship’s cook, a title sparingly used throughout the Navy. However, the rank wasn’t officially recognized by the Navy until April 1, 1893, when Congress finally established the pay grade of chief petty officer.

“In the United States Navy, the title chief petty officer carries with it responsibilities and privileges no other armed force in the world grants enlisted people. These responsibilities and privileges exist because for more than 120 years, Chiefs have routinely sought out greater challenges and assumed greater responsibility,” said Capt. (Sel) Don Wilson, prior chief and honory guest speaker of Bataan CPO birthday celebration.

In 1958, the enlisted (E-7) rank of chief petty officer expanded to senior chief petty officer (E-8) and master chief petty officer (E-9) for all 59 enlisted ratings to date. However, during the inception of the chief petty officer pay grade, there were only nine original occupational specialties. The specialties rates included chief master-at-arms, chief boatswain’s mate, chief quartermaster, chief gunner’s mate, chief machinist, chief carpenter’s mate, chief carpenter’s mate, chief yeoman, apothecary, and band master.

“Chiefs are the lynchpin to any command, and we lead the way. We are the backbone of the Navy and have the experience and expertise both professionally and personally to get the job done,” said Command Master Chief Ryan Lamkin, Bataan’s senior enlisted advisor. “It is our job to instill our values in those coming up behind us. A chief’s responsibility is tremendous and rewarding, and not everyone gets the opportunity.”

Chiefs are recognized for their exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership. Most importantly, chiefs bridge the gap between officers and enlisted personnel, acting as supervisors as well as advocates for their Sailors.

“Our Navy has seen many changes throughout our astonishing legacy – changes to our ships, our technology, our personnel, and our missions. Despite those many changes, there has been a constant, formidable keel of stability. That trusted stability was laid with the official recognition of the chief petty officer,” said Capt. Greg Leland, Bataan commanding officer. “There is an old saying that goes, ‘Ask the chief.’ We ask the chief because they are the frontrunners we look to for answers; they set and enforce the standard, and they are the backbone of our Navy. Chiefs are the keepers of our heritage, and the leaders or our team.”

Although the Navy has transformed over time, but the importance of the Navy chief petty officer has never wavered. Often the term deck plate leadership is heard when talking about chiefs. This idea means to be an engaged and visible supervisor who can motivate and train junior officers and enlisted Sailors to help the command complete its mission as successfully and efficiently as possible.

“This is especially true here aboard Big 5. We are ‘BATAAN TOUGH’, due largely in part because of the leadership our Chiefs’ Mess provides every day,” said Leland.

Through unity, service and navigation, chief petty officer has set the example. They establish the standards of performance and they motivate and teach junior officers and Sailors because it is their pledge legacy of excellency.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2020 Date Posted: 04.08.2020 12:26 Story ID: 366871 Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Petty Officer 127 Years of Unity, Service & Navigation, by PO1 Jacques Renard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.