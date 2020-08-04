Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NJ Guard Task Force sets up field medical station in Meadowlands

    New Jersey National Guard medical staff supports the Secaucus Field Medical Station in COVID-19 relief effort

    Photo By Spc. Michael Schwenk | New Jersey Air National Guard Capt. Sara Kucharski, a physician assistant with the...... read more read more

    SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2020

    Story by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    Twenty-five New Jersey National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen answered the call for volunteers for activation to assist with the setup of a field medical station at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. This site is one of three in the state that is opening to alleviate pressure from the hospitals responding to COVID-19.

    The number of Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state has climbed steadily, underscoring the need for the state’s medical centers to expand their critical care capacity in anticipation of the peak.

    “We hit the ground and started to work with the Department of Health, who have just done an amazing job working with the State Police in getting this facility built and ready for patients,” said Col. Stephen Mckenzie, a physician assistant with the New Jersey Army National Guard and commander of Task Force Secaucus. “We’re going to help establish the first pods of twenty-five beds of patients to actually start operating in this facility.”

    It took a joint effort with the New Jersey All Hazard Incident Management Team, technical support from the Department of Health and Human Services and US Army Corps of Engineers, and support from the New Jersey National Guard to build the 250 beds and associated gear.

    “We helped move cargo, set up beds, arranged medical equipment, and provided security at the entrances and loading docks,” said Spc. Michael Cavanagh, a Citizen-Soldier with Battery C, 3-112th Field Artillery.

    “It makes me feel very proud to be helping the people who are suffering from this pandemic,” said Cavanagh. “I wear this uniform so I can help my fellow citizens.”

    “The COVID pandemic is a war, and I’m proud as a National Guardsman to be a part of the defense of our nation,” said Mckenzie. “This is all about helping our citizens, helping out state, and getting us through this battle so we can come out at the end fit and well and ready to move forward with our lives.”

    “This is the first of what will be at least three such field medical stations in our state, with Edison and Atlantic City to follow, which will expand our bed capacity by at least 1,000 beds in total,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “We will need not only the capacity but the great flexibility these sites will afford our bricks & mortar hospitals in the coming weeks.”

    The next field medical stations being built include 500 beds in Central Jersey at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison, and 250 beds in South Jersey at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2020
    Date Posted: 04.08.2020 10:04
    Story ID: 366848
    Location: SECAUCUS, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ Guard Task Force sets up field medical station in Meadowlands, by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    FEMA
    Soldiers
    NJ
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    FMS
    Meadowlands
    Department of Health
    Secaucus
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    NationalGuardCOVID19
    Field Medical Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT