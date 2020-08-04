Everyone critical to sexual assault prevention

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama – While many federal employees are implementing teleworking, working alternate schedules and social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Sexual Harassment and Assault Response and Prevention program manager reminds the workforce that these can and do still impact command missions.



Jennifer Blatter, USASMDC’s SHARP program manager, said it is important to recognize the reality and impact of sexual assault and encouraged the command’s workforce to observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month this April from wherever they are accomplishing their mission.



“Even with the changes and challenges that many of us are experiencing right now, it’s still important to recognize that sexual violence is real and it’s happening,” Blatter said. “Sexual harassment and sexual assault can still be detrimental to the mission of SMDC. Sexual violence affects our force readiness and capability to successfully achieve mission.”



Blatter said that USASMDC team members need to remain vigilant and ready to be active bystanders if they witness behavior outside the command’s ethical values.



“Being aware of your local SHARP program is vital to remaining resilient,” Blatter said. “No one ever expects to need a program like SHARP, but unfortunately, we are needed and used throughout the command.”



The Army’s SHARP program exists so the Army can prevent sexual harassment and sexual assaults before they occur, provide response services to victims and contribute expertise to command teams.



“The SHARP program can help everyone,” Blatter said. “We offer confidential services to service members and their families, and we offer services and resources to Department of the Army civilians. Never assume we cannot provide assistance. We are here to ensure the entire team remains resilient and ready at all times.”



Blatter said every member of the USASMDC family plays a critical role in preventing sexual assault and advocating for the victims and survivors of these crimes.



“As members of the SMDC team, we must commit to speaking up and making our voices heard to prevent and defeat this insider threat,” Blatter said. “Now is the time to intervene, act and motivate. By working together we will achieve an environment free from sexual harassment and sexual assault.”



USASMDC team members can observe Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month virtually through several events



Essay contest: Participants should submit a two-page essay describing how cultural change, discipline or respect are the heart of eliminating sexual harassment and assault. Essays can include the importance of bystander intervention and a description of when bystander intervention is appropriate. Participants should submit essays to Jennifer Blatter at Jennifer.L.Blatter.civ@mail.mil no later than April 24, 2020.



Denim Day photo for a video: USASMDC employees can participate in Denim Day 2020 by sending a photo of yourself or your teammates wearing denim to Carrie Campbell at Carrie.E.Campbell6.civ@mail.mil no later than April 10. These photos will be featured on the command’s Facebook page on International Denim Day, April 29.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2020 Date Posted: 04.08.2020 12:03 Story ID: 366845 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Everyone critical to sexual assault prevention, by Mikayla Mast, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.