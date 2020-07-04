TRADOC Commander Visits Fort Sill During COVID-19 Pandemic

Photo By Sgt. Dustin Biven | Gen. Paul E. Funk II, right, the commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dustin Biven | Gen. Paul E. Funk II, right, the commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, meets trainees at Fort Sill, OK, on April 7, 2020. Funk visited Fort Sill to meet with leadership throughout Fort Sill and assess the measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dustin D. Biven / 75th Field Artillery Brigade) see less | View Image Page

In an environment filled with such uncertainty, strong Army leaders strive to assure their Soldiers that their safety and health remains a top priority. That’s exactly what Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commander of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), wanted to convey on his recent visit to Fort Sill, Okla., on April 7, 2020.



During his visit, Gen. Funk visited 428th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Sill, speaking to new trainees who are beginning their careers in the Army.

After asking the trainees why they chose to serve, he offered words of encouragement and expressed admiration for their decision to join the world’s most lethal fighting force.



Gen. Funk’s visit comes just one day after the announcement of a ‘Tactical Pause’ on all new recruits to Basic Combat Training (BCT).

A tactical pause allows commands to ensure appropriate procedures, processes, materials, and personnel are in place specifically to “thicken medical capabilities” to protect those currently training and those joining our ranks.



“TRADOC is committed to maintaining the army’s fighting strength by assessing and training the highest quality men and women in the safest environments possible,” said Gen. Funk. “TRADOC leaders have implemented measures across all of US Army training centers to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”



Although Fort Sill is implementing this tactical pause at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trainees currently in their BCT cycle will continue to train while adhering to proper social distancing and added preventative measures.



“The health and safety of our Soldiers, civilians, and families remain TRADOCs highest priority, especially now,” said Gen. Funk. “We will continue to do our part in practicing prudent prevention and remind all of our personnel to adhere to the guidance outlined by our military and government leadership.”



The Army continues to adapt to meet the needs in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



In an abundance of caution, all Soldiers arriving at Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) will be physically screened upon arrival and all Soldiers, cadre, Drill Sergeants, and support staff will be screened on a daily basis.



“I want you all to continue to be the leaders of your squad and to take the necessary precaution to ensure force health protection. The bottom line, I want you to be the leader you would want to be led by. I want you to know your squad and do the right things at the right time,” said Gen. Funk.