Camp Zama volunteers sew face masks for community in fight against COVID-19

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Erin Nonaka, a member of Camp Zama's Protestant Women of the Chapel group, sews washable, reusable cloth face masks at her home on Camp Zama, Japan, April 7. Goyne, along with three other PWOC members, began making the masks to donate to community members in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. (Photo courtesy of the Nonaka family)

CAMP ZAMA, Japan (April 8, 2020) – Debra Goyne got out her vintage sewing machine, cleaned it and oiled it. She was ready to work, waiting only for clear direction on the coming project.



The project was set into motion the day prior, April 6, when Erin Nonaka, a member of Camp Zama’s Protestant Women of the Chapel reached out to Goyne and three other members of the group for support in making washable, reusable cloth face masks to donate to the community in the fight against COVID-19.



Nonaka said that when she asked the group if they wanted to participate, everyone was on board right away. Nonaka, an avid needle worker, said she thought making the masks would be a wonderful way to give back to the community by doing what she loves to do.



Goyne had never made face masks before, so she asked her daughter, who lives in the U.S. and had already joined a similar project there to make masks for local hospital workers, to share with her the instructions.



Goyne said that thanks to her daughter’s help and her own years of experience with sewing, making the masks has proven to be quite easy. She began to look at it as a fun project that would help others while, like Nonaka, she could spend time with a hobby and skill she had done since her childhood.



“It’s nice to be able to truly contribute to the needs of the community in a way like this,” said Goyne. “[Knowing] other people [are] benefiting from what I am doing will bring great joy to my heart.”



Goyne said it takes only about 15 minutes to make each mask, a process that became quicker and easier for her as she has continued working. Each member of the group works from their own home in adherence with social distancing guidance, but they often contact each other via social media to share ideas, tips and to encourage one another.



“It’s a group project,” said Goyne, “We are not [physically] together, but we are doing this together.”



Goyne said she and other members feel fortunate to have the skills, supplies and tools on hand to make something that is helping people. The group plans to continue making the masks for as long as there is a need in the community.



“Together, we can get through this,” Goyne said.