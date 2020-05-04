Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Airmen transport medics, supplies to aid in fight against COVID-19

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2020

    Story by Tech. Sgt. James Hodgman 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Reserve mobility Airmen from California answered an urgent request April 5, deploying medical personnel to the state of New York to help combat COVID-19.

    Within a few hours of notification, aircrew from March Air Reserve Base, California, took to the sky in C-17 Globemaster III aircraft bound for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.

    A crew from the 452nd Air Mobility Wing departed April 5 with Air Force Reserve medics from the 940th Air Refueling Wing, Beale AFB, California; 349th AMW; Travis AFB; and 452th AMW, March ARB.

    “It’s important to get our Reservists out the door quickly to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and take care of Americans,” said Brig. Gen. Stacey Scarisbrick, Air Force Reserve Command Force Generation Center commander.

    According to AFRC, the command mobilized more than 120 doctors and nurses, along with respiratory technicians, who departed their home stations for JBMDL for further in-processing with the U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Forces Land Component Command, based out of New Jersey.

    The medical professionals are slated for follow-on movement to New York City’s Javits Center, a 2,910-bed field hospital, which is one of the largest in the United States.

    “California is stepping up to help our fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are being impacted the hardest right now by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

    The governor announced April 6 the state would loan 500 state-owned ventilators to the states most impacted by COVID-19, starting with New York which as of April 6, has more than 122,000 cases of the virus.

    Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, said the country must come together to fight COVID-19 and Team Travis is ready to help the nation in any way.

    “It doesn’t matter if you’re an active-duty Airman, civilian or a Reservist, we are here to answer the call at a moment’s notice,” he said. “We are in this together, and we will get through this together.

