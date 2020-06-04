173rd FW Celebrates Month of the Military Child with Virtual Coloring Contest

April is the month of the military child where the Department of Defense shines a light on the oft overlooked sacrifices of the children of military families.



The Kingsley Field Airman and Family Readiness Center is working to celebrate children’s contribution to the mission. With the remain-in-place constraints they are coming up with unique activities for military dependents. Today, they have started a virtual coloring contest for any military or Department of Defense children with separate age groups.



“This year we had to get creative to adhere to the social distancing guidelines and really think outside the box,” said Cecily Gaudinski, the Airman and Family Readiness Manager. “We wanted to create something fun & engaging that families could do together to celebrate Month of the Military Child.”



There are age groups broken out by 5 and under, six to 10, 10 to 14 and over 14. The contest will run through April 27 and the winners will be announced May 1.



To submit an entry please email it to Cecily Gaudinski at cecily.a.gaudinski.civ@mail.mil who will employ a team of qualified judges to determine the winners in each category! If you post it to social media platforms please be sure to hashtag #teamkingsley!



She also thanked Cassie Henze a spouse of a Kinglsey Field Airman for the design of the coloring contest sheet.



“We are facing challenging times right now and we are hoping to offer a little happiness and quality family time together for our service members and children,” Gaudinski said. “We wanted a fun and creative way to engage with our families from a distance and provide a hands-on activity and good old-fashioned fun for all.”



To download the coloring page and for more activities and information and COVID-19 resources please visit the 173rd Fighter Wing page at https://www.173fw.ang.af.mil/COVID-19/ and under Family info & Resources click on the Children tab.

