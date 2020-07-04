911th Airlift Wing Airman tests positive for COVID-19

An Airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), April 6, 2020. This is the first confirmed case at the installation.



The Airman is a traditional reservist and has no travel history to high-risk areas. They have not been on the installation since the February Unit Training Assembly almost two months ago and have not recently interacted with other personnel on base.



The Airman is currently in home isolation.



“Steel Airmen continue to take deliberate and prudent measures to protect themselves, each other, and fellow Americans while still executing our mission in defense of this Nation,” said Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing Commander. “COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, and we will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies to protect our people and our communities.”



Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station remains at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie. Base personnel must continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including frequent handwashing, maximized use of telework, and physical distancing. Base personnel are also required to use face masks when physical distancing is impossible according to Department of Defense guidance.



There are no additional restrictions in place at this time. However, some may be implemented in the future if determined necessary by wing leadership.



If an Airman starts exhibiting flu-like symptoms, comes in contact with someone testing positive for COVID-19, or travels to a high-risk location, they must contact their chain of command and the installation Public Health office prior to seeking medical attention to prevent possible transmission in the health care setting.



For more installation COVID-19 updates, please visit the 911th Airlift Wing COVID-19 webpage at www.pittsburgh.afrc.af.mil/coronavirus or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/911thairliftwing.

