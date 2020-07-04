KFOR RC-E commander delivers PPE to North and South Mitrovica amid COVID-19 response

Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - US-led Kosovo Force Regional-Command East commander Col. Eric...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - US-led Kosovo Force Regional-Command East commander Col. Eric Riley delivered personal protective equipment April 7, 2020, to the municipalities of North and South Mitrovica. Riley, accompanied by RC-E medical personnel, delivered 4000 non-sterile gloves, 200 sterile gloves, 20 boxes of N95 face masks, 350 patient face masks, 100 patient gowns, 54 bottles of hand sanitizer, and other sanitizing supplies to North Mitrovica Mayor Goran Rakic and South Mitrovica Mayor Agim Bahtiri amid their communities’ response to COVID-19. RC-E’s infection control officer, Maj. Denise Simon, said the donated PPE is essential to medical workers effectively responding to COVID-19 cases. “It is important for medical workers to protect themselves from becoming infected when screening and treating for COVID-19,” said Simon. “PPE is used more frequently during the increased response to the coronavirus disease.” KFOR has implemented prudent measures based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization in order to mitigate the risks related to COVID-19 for its personnel and for the communities of Kosovo. “KFOR RC-E stands with our NATO partners and all of those affected by the crisis,” said Riley. “We are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while continuing our mission to provide a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo in accordance with KFOR’s mandate per UNSCR 1244.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz) see less | View Image Page

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - US-led Kosovo Force Regional-Command East commander Col. Eric Riley delivered personal protective equipment April 7, 2020, to the municipalities of North and South Mitrovica.



Riley, accompanied by RC-E medical personnel, delivered 4000 non-sterile gloves, 200 sterile gloves, 20 boxes of N95 face masks, 350 patient face masks, 100 patient gowns, 54 bottles of hand sanitizer, and other sanitizing supplies to North Mitrovica Mayor Goran Rakic and South Mitrovica Mayor Agim Bahtiri amid their communities’ response to COVID-19.



RC-E’s infection control officer, Maj. Denise Simon, said the donated PPE is essential to medical workers effectively responding to COVID-19 cases.



“It is important for medical workers to protect themselves from becoming infected when screening and treating for COVID-19,” said Simon. “PPE is used more frequently during the increased response to the coronavirus disease.”



KFOR has implemented prudent measures based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization in order to mitigate the risks related to COVID-19 for its personnel and for the communities of Kosovo.



“KFOR RC-E stands with our NATO partners and all of those affected by the crisis,” said Riley. “We are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while continuing our mission to provide a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo in accordance with KFOR’s mandate per UNSCR 1244.”