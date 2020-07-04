Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR RC-E commander delivers PPE to North and South Mitrovica amid COVID-19 response

    KFOR RC-E commander delivers PPE to North and South Mitrovica amid COVID-19 response

    Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - US-led Kosovo Force Regional-Command East commander Col. Eric...... read more read more

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.07.2020

    Story by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - US-led Kosovo Force Regional-Command East commander Col. Eric Riley delivered personal protective equipment April 7, 2020, to the municipalities of North and South Mitrovica.

    Riley, accompanied by RC-E medical personnel, delivered 4000 non-sterile gloves, 200 sterile gloves, 20 boxes of N95 face masks, 350 patient face masks, 100 patient gowns, 54 bottles of hand sanitizer, and other sanitizing supplies to North Mitrovica Mayor Goran Rakic and South Mitrovica Mayor Agim Bahtiri amid their communities’ response to COVID-19.

    RC-E’s infection control officer, Maj. Denise Simon, said the donated PPE is essential to medical workers effectively responding to COVID-19 cases.

    “It is important for medical workers to protect themselves from becoming infected when screening and treating for COVID-19,” said Simon. “PPE is used more frequently during the increased response to the coronavirus disease.”

    KFOR has implemented prudent measures based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization in order to mitigate the risks related to COVID-19 for its personnel and for the communities of Kosovo.

    “KFOR RC-E stands with our NATO partners and all of those affected by the crisis,” said Riley. “We are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while continuing our mission to provide a safe and secure environment for the people of Kosovo in accordance with KFOR’s mandate per UNSCR 1244.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.07.2020 15:02
    Story ID: 366773
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E commander delivers PPE to North and South Mitrovica amid COVID-19 response, by SPC Miguel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    PPE
    41IBCT
    RCE
    USAEUR
    Personal Protective Equipment
    NJARNG
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    WeAreNATO
    44IBCT
    EnduringStability
    COVID-19
    KFOR27
    KFORCE
    Coronavirus Disease
    North Mitrovica
    South Mitrovica
    Agim Bahtiri
    Goran Rakic

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT