Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Second COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Palm Beach County

    Second COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Palm Beach County

    Photo By Pfc. Cory Schreiner | Florida National Guard Spc. Thai Luu, with Bravo Company of the 53rd Brigade Support...... read more read more

    DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2020

    Story by Pfc. Cory Schreiner 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla., – (April 7, 2020) – The Florida National Guard 53rd Brigade Support Battalion assists with the opening of the newest COVID-19 community-based testing site at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, Florida.

    The 53rd BSB is supporting civilian personnel in Palm Beach County to assist with directing vehicles, and providing the necessary manpower to complete the mission.

    The 53rd BSB site officer in charge, 1st Lt. Joseph Erbrick, says that his Soldiers are prepared to help in any way that they can.

    “We’re all integrated,” said Erbrick. “The Cleveland Clinic is out here doing the actual swabbing and testing, and setting up the medical appointments. We’re out here to support them in any way that we can. Directing traffic and making sure it doesn’t back up is what we’re focused on right now, but any way that we can support them we do.”

    Since 1565, the Florida National Guard has supported the citizens of Florida during times of crisis by working with civil authorities to protect life and property and preserve peace, order and public safety.

    To make an appointment at the Palm Beach County testing site for COVID-19, call:
    (561) 804-0250.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.07.2020 13:53
    Story ID: 366770
    Location: DELRAY BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Palm Beach County, by PFC Cory Schreiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #TAG
    #FLARNG
    #NationalGuard
    #COVID-19
    #COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c
    #53rdBSB
    #PalmBeachCounty
    #FloridaGovernor
    #DelrayBeach

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT