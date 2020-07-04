Second COVID-19 Testing Site Opens in Palm Beach County

Photo By Pfc. Cory Schreiner | Florida National Guard Spc. Thai Luu, with Bravo Company of the 53rd Brigade Support...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Cory Schreiner | Florida National Guard Spc. Thai Luu, with Bravo Company of the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion, directs a vehicle going through the newest COVID-19 community-based testing site at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, Fla., April 7, 2020. The 53rd BSB provides logistical support and manpower in order to support Palm Beach County. see less | View Image Page

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., – (April 7, 2020) – The Florida National Guard 53rd Brigade Support Battalion assists with the opening of the newest COVID-19 community-based testing site at the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach, Florida.



The 53rd BSB is supporting civilian personnel in Palm Beach County to assist with directing vehicles, and providing the necessary manpower to complete the mission.



The 53rd BSB site officer in charge, 1st Lt. Joseph Erbrick, says that his Soldiers are prepared to help in any way that they can.



“We’re all integrated,” said Erbrick. “The Cleveland Clinic is out here doing the actual swabbing and testing, and setting up the medical appointments. We’re out here to support them in any way that we can. Directing traffic and making sure it doesn’t back up is what we’re focused on right now, but any way that we can support them we do.”



Since 1565, the Florida National Guard has supported the citizens of Florida during times of crisis by working with civil authorities to protect life and property and preserve peace, order and public safety.



To make an appointment at the Palm Beach County testing site for COVID-19, call:

(561) 804-0250.