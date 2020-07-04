NUWC Division Newport engineer wins Asian American Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award

NEWPORT, R.I. — Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Sensors and Sonar Systems Department engineer Poonam Aggarwal has won the Asian American Most Promising Engineer of the Year Award for 2020.



The award, sponsored by the Chinese Institute of Engineers — USA and the National Engineers Week Foundation, recognizes professional engineers with less than 15 years of experience with significant accomplishments that indicate a promising career.



Aggarwal, a resident of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, serves as a system lead for the development of large vertical array (LVA) test sets in the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department. In her current role, she leads a multidisciplinary team to test LVA outboard electronics used on current and future classes of submarines.



Besides managing people, Aggarwal is adept at managing complex schedules and large budgets. Her projects are consistently on time and on budget. Her understanding of what is best for the Sailor was developed through her involvement with the Sea Mentor program, which allowed her to go underway on an operational submarine.



Mentoring is a top priority for Aggarwal as she helps team members reach their potential by breaking down barriers caused by uncertainty and low self-confidence. She has fully embraced the Naval Sea Systems Command’s three focus areas: people, process, and results. Aggarwal’s dedication to training her team to their highest level of capability contributes to empowering a diverse team of professionals. Her attention to maintaining balance of both workloads and budgets helps the Navy optimize speed, agility and rigor in its technical processes.



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Michael Coughlin, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

