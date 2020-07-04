Responding to COVID-19, Continuing College Studies

As colleges and universities across the country transition to a distance learning structure, Florida National Guard Soldiers responding to COVID-19, continue to balance the dream of a college education in its new form with the desire to serve their communities.



Soldiers with the 53rd Brigade Support Battalion are supporting a Palm Beach County community-based testing site as part of the FLNG’s COVID-19 response. Many of these Soldiers are leveraging sparse downtime to continue their education in a distance learning platform.



“They come here and focus on the mission, and then in the evenings they are doing their [distance learning] work,” said Command Sgt. Major Paul Landry, with the 53rd BSB. “[Education] is very important for them to continue to focus on.”



Enrolled in Polk State College and just 18 credits shy of completing his bachelor’s degree in health administration, Spc. Olardo Lawrence, with the 53rd BSB, volunteered to be part of this mission.



“I volunteered because my background is in health,” said Lawrence. “On the civilian side, I am a paramedic, so I am able to use that training and translate it to patient care and being able to maintain sterile environments.”



Lawrence balances the mission of being on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and his education with the ‘Charlie Mike’ drive, which is military jargon for continuing on with the mission.



“One of the things I learn from training is Charlie Mike,” said Lawrence. “The mission goes on, education goes on. You just have to keep driving on regardless of the obstacle.”



Like all college students, Lawrence’s classes are now online, and he is able to video chat with his professor of quantitative methods in business after spending his day supporting the CBTS.



“Education is important. It is a key part of being in the National Guard,” said Lawrence. “It is one of the things the military encourages. It is important to continue to push through and get it done.”



In addition to college students enrolled in various universities, several Soldiers are in the progress of completing noncommissioned officer courses. Master Sgt. Harper Smith is currently enrolled in the sergeant major academy. He is tasked with balancing his demanding role as a leader during this crisis with a heavy workload for his education.



“It’s tough, but we make it work” said Smith, who is with the 53rd BSB. “Leadership finishes up late, and then it is a lot of reading, writing and researching.”



Smith is working toward completing leadership phase of the course.



“I look at what is in my future,” said Smith. “You set your goals where you want to be, if I stay focused, I will get to that next level.”



As Soldiers stay motivated with various goals, Lawrence has a clear priority.



“It is all about taking care of our family,” said Lawrence, a father of three boys. “We are doing the best we can to make our families safe. America is our family. The military is our family. The community is our family, so we’re making sure everyone is safe, that is what it is all about.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2020 Date Posted: 04.07.2020 11:09 Story ID: 366755 Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Responding to COVID-19, Continuing College Studies, by SGT Michael Baltz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.