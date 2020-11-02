HMAS Toowoomba joins CTF Sentinel mission

Photo By Spc. Duong Le | 200207-A-PR445-1180 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 07, 2020) Royal Navy Commodore James Parkin,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Duong Le | 200207-A-PR445-1180 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 07, 2020) Royal Navy Commodore James Parkin, commander of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), receives a gift of Vegemite from Royal Australian Navy Cmdr. Mitchell Livingstone, commanding officer of HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156), a coalition ship participating in IMSC operations. The IMSC maintains the freedom of navigation, international law, and free flow of commerce to support regional stability and security of the maritime commons. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Duong Le) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Toowoomba (FFH 156) got underway in the Central Arabian Gulf Feb. 7, in support of the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC), headquartered in Manama, Bahrain.



The ANZAC-class frigate joined the seven-nation, British-led coalition in its effort to deter malign activity and promote maritime security and stability, ensuring freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce in international waters throughout the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Oman.



“We welcome Toowoomba to the IMSC mission and are pleased to have her patrolling the Arabian Gulf alongside other sentinel and sentry ships,” said Royal Navy Commodore James Parkin, IMSC commander. “Our aim is to deter malign activity and reassure mariners in international waters. With her superior capabilities for surveillance and reconnaissance, Toowoomba is a welcome partner.”



Toowoomba is a long-range frigate capable of air defense, surface and undersea warfare, surveillance, reconnaissance and interdiction.

“We are proud of our partnership with Australia and would remind all nations who believe in the rule of international maritime law and are committed to ensuring peace and stability in the maritime domain, that the door to the IMSC remains open for them to join us in this important effort,” said Parkin.



Toowoomba deployed as part of Operation MANITOU, the Australian Defence Force’s contribution to support international efforts to promote maritime security in the Middle East Region (MER). Operation MANITOU is under command of Joint Task Force 633, the Australian National HQ in the MER. The Royal Australian Navy routinely sends a Major Fleet Unit to the MER for assignment to the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).



“Our deployment to the Middle East comes at a time of heightened tensions in the region providing an unpredictable and dynamic environment,” said Cmdr. Mitchell Livingstone, Toowoomba’s Commanding Officer. “Australia’s contribution to the IMSC is about preserving the rules based order, assisting with maritime security for the flow of commercial vessels and de-escalating tensions in the Middle East.



The multi-national IMSC deploys advanced capabilities through the region as part of a surveillance and detection effort, leading to de-escalation and deterrence through transparency and providing assurance to civilian mariners transiting international waterways.