Incirlik members instructed to mask up for COVID-19

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Turkey -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. personnel stationed here are now expected to wear cloth-face coverings following a directive from the Department of Defense which was released April 5.



The order, which was published as a memorandum, clarified that this rule applies when a six-foot distance between individuals cannot be maintained.



“Effective immediately, to the extent practical, all individuals on DOD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers (this does not include in a service member's or service family member's personal residence on a military installation),” the memorandum stated. “This includes all military personnel, DOD civilian employees, family members, DOD contractors, (and) all other individuals on DOD property, installations and facilities.”



The directive also highly encouraged DOD members to follow the Center for Disease Control’s guidelines on the use of face coverings and other protective measures. Additionally, each military department published their own guidance concerning this new order within their respective branches.



Col. Randy Oakland, 39th Air Base Wing commander, issued written guidance to the wing in support of this new directive.



“Where face coverings are required, they will cover the nose and mouth area,” it reads. “Personnel are encouraged to self-procure face coverings from clean household or common materials, such as t-shirts. If issued, face coverings will not be altered beyond required adjustments for personalized fit.



According to the wing commander’s guidance, face coverings will be worn in all shopping and customer-service facilities, including dining facilities, Commissary, Base Exchange, food court, shoppette and other facilities or work centers as required.



Oakland clarified that military members may only wear self-procured face coverings in the following colors with no text or additional markings: black, brown, coyote brown, tan, sage, olive green and OCP or ABU pattern. Airmen may work with their unit leadership for masks if they’re unable to procure them.



For guidance on how to construct face coverings, members are encourage to visit the CDC website at this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2020 Date Posted: 04.07.2020 08:43 Story ID: 366742 Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik members instructed to mask up for COVID-19, by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.