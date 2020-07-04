Alternate care facility site construction to begin in Novi, Michigan

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, (USACE), Detroit District, announces it will begin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, (USACE), Detroit District, announces it will begin construction on an alternate care facility in Novi, Michigan as efforts to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-led response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. see less | View Image Page

DETROIT – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, (USACE), Detroit District, announces it will begin construction on an alternate care facility in Novi, Michigan as efforts to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-led response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic.



The second conversion in Michigan will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. USACE is coordinating design and construction efforts to adapt more than 250,000 square feet into medical care space. This conversion of the main floor will include approximately 1,100 bed spaces for COVID-19 patients and stations for medical personnel.



“The situation in Michigan continues to evolve and the Corps of Engineers will surge resources to meet the anticipated need," said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, district engineer, USACE, Detroit District. “This work that we are doing through FEMA to support the people of Michigan, especially enabling the local hospitals, is a mission that we are ready for.”



Site visits across Michigan to assess and determine the necessary steps to convert existing buildings into alternate care facilities will continue as the state directs. USACE, Detroit District, has performed 26 site visits to date across the state.



Overall, USACE has received 25 FEMA Mission Assignments totaling approximately $1.5 billion, and USACE has more than 15,000 personnel engaged, across our enterprise, in our response effort who are providing support both on site and virtually. Of the USACE personnel engaged, more than 1,800 personnel are deployed.



Through the unified national emergency response framework, USACE deploys hundreds of people to provide technical engineering expertise and promote capacity development at home and abroad. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provides management and technical services to include: management and oversight in design, engineering and construction; environmental restoration and management services; research and development assistance.



USACE continues to coordinate at every level with both federal and non-federal stakeholders, including FEMA, Health and Human Services, State of Michigan, Michigan National Guard and many others. Public Safety is the Corps’ number one priority.



-30-