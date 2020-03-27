Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 complete construction at Sokehs Pah Elementary

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Pohnpei complete renovations at Sokehs Pah Elementary School

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Carlson | 200327-N-WA745-1116 POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia (March 27, 2020) U.S. Navy...... read more read more

    POHNPEI, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    03.27.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    Story by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson

    POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia - U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the completion of renovation at Sokehs Pah Elementary School March 27.

    These renovations give Sokehs Pah Elementary sustainable upgrades to a previously uninhabitable building, and the ability to allow their students to continue their education using computers, which is completely new to the school curriculum.

    During the ceremony, Stanley Etse, director of the Pohnpei Department of Education, awarded the Seabees a hand-carved wooden plaque to commemorate the work done on the library and computer lab.

    “This is a small thing to offer, to show how big our appreciation is for your team that has come here and given us this amazing building,” said Etse during his speech.

    The team at Sokehs Pah Elementary is comprised of teachers and more than 140 students from the island of Sokehs, and teaches students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

    “I wish you could stay longer,” said Randy Lambert, principal of Sokehs Pah Elementary. “You’ve done so much for us, and the students are all going to miss you. We are going to make good use of this new building that you’ve made for us, and we wish we had more to offer you than just our thanks.”

    The renovations the Seabees completed include a library and computer lab facility. The Seabees installed a new roof, walls, two split air conditioning units, and vinyl composite tile in addition to improvements to the head facility inside the school compound.

    NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.06.2020 23:06
    Story ID: 366733
    Location: POHNPEI, FM 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 complete construction at Sokehs Pah Elementary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    ribbon-cutting ceremony
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT