U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 complete construction at Sokehs Pah Elementary

Story by Builder 2nd Class Christian Carlson



POHNPEI, Federated States of Micronesia - U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Pohnpei participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony, celebrating the completion of renovation at Sokehs Pah Elementary School March 27.



These renovations give Sokehs Pah Elementary sustainable upgrades to a previously uninhabitable building, and the ability to allow their students to continue their education using computers, which is completely new to the school curriculum.



During the ceremony, Stanley Etse, director of the Pohnpei Department of Education, awarded the Seabees a hand-carved wooden plaque to commemorate the work done on the library and computer lab.



“This is a small thing to offer, to show how big our appreciation is for your team that has come here and given us this amazing building,” said Etse during his speech.



The team at Sokehs Pah Elementary is comprised of teachers and more than 140 students from the island of Sokehs, and teaches students from kindergarten to eighth grade.



“I wish you could stay longer,” said Randy Lambert, principal of Sokehs Pah Elementary. “You’ve done so much for us, and the students are all going to miss you. We are going to make good use of this new building that you’ve made for us, and we wish we had more to offer you than just our thanks.”



The renovations the Seabees completed include a library and computer lab facility. The Seabees installed a new roof, walls, two split air conditioning units, and vinyl composite tile in addition to improvements to the head facility inside the school compound.



NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2020 Date Posted: 04.06.2020 23:06 Story ID: 366733 Location: POHNPEI, FM Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 complete construction at Sokehs Pah Elementary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.