Future Soldiers with coronavirus-related hardships may be eligible for pay before basic training

Courtesy Photo | Army recruits stand in formation before taking their oath of enlistment delivered by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army recruits stand in formation before taking their oath of enlistment delivered by Maj. Gen. Dennis P. LeMaster, commander, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, during a joint enlistment ceremony held at the San Antonio Rodeo February 22, 2020. (Jose Rodriguez, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Future Soldiers who are experiencing extreme hardship because of training delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for some financial relief through a new “Future Soldier to Active Duty Program.”



The program, set to launch this week, will provide the pay of an active-duty private to eligible Future Soldiers who have had their basic training dates rescheduled based on the risk level of the virus in their area.



“It’s important that we take care of our people,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command. “This virus has been a challenge for all of us, and we want to be sure our Future Soldiers are not put into a difficult situation because we had to reschedule their ship dates. We are doing everything we can to protect our personnel and those who are in the process of joining our team.”



Local battalion commanders are able to evaluate a current Future Soldier’s individual situation based on current employment, access to housing, dependents, and other factors to make a recommendation for approval to U.S. Army Recruiting Command.



While in the program, the Future Soldiers will be attached to the battalion and, as paid active-duty Soldiers, will be required to meet regular physical fitness and other pre-basic training requirements until conditions allow them to ship safely and continue their careers as U.S. Army Soldiers.



Rescheduled Future Soldiers who are ineligible for the Active Duty Program or choose to opt out may be eligible for a cash bonus when they are able to ship to their training base.