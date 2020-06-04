Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to serve as poll workers, if needed

    Photo By Spc. Emma Anderson | Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to serve as poll workers

    WI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2020

    Story by Capt. Joseph Trovato 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    MADISON, Wis. — More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to state active duty Sunday and stand ready to serve as poll workers in Wisconsin’s election, if needed.

    Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission and county clerks across Wisconsin.

    The troops gathered today, completed necessary training, began receiving assignments from their county or municipal clerks, and began assisting with polling place setup.

    Wisconsin National Guard members reside in all 72 Wisconsin counties and will serve in the county in which they reside wearing civilian clothes and serving in the roles of traditional poll workers, if needed.

    Guard members completed Wisconsin Elections Commission-provided training for poll workers and other roles at a polling station. WEC developed a series of training videos for chief inspectors, election inspectors, voter registration and new roles like helping with line management and polling station hygiene. The training takes two-to-three hours to complete.

    “While potentially serving as poll workers in this election is a new role for the Wisconsin National Guard, serving our state and civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said. “I’m incredibly proud of the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard for the versatility and adaptability they’ve demonstrated in getting ready to support this request for assistance. Bringing more than 2,400 troops online in a matter of a day is no small task, but our entire team has answered the call and will be ready to serve our state during the election, if needed.”

    The Wisconsin National Guard also assisted the WEC in the weeks and days leading up to the election by procuring and distributing items necessary to ensure safe and sanitary polling sites around the state such as hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and more.

    Date Taken: 04.06.2020
    Date Posted: 04.06.2020 17:59
    Story ID: 366722
    Location: WI, US
    This work, More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to serve as poll workers, if needed, by CPT Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS

