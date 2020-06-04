More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to serve as poll workers, if needed

Photo By Spc. Emma Anderson | Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to serve as poll...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Emma Anderson | Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to serve as poll workers gather in Madison, Wis., April 6. More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to state active duty and stand ready to assist as poll workers in the state’s election, if needed. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Spc. Emma Anderson see less | View Image Page

MADISON, Wis. — More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to state active duty Sunday and stand ready to serve as poll workers in Wisconsin’s election, if needed.



Wisconsin National Guard members mobilized to state active duty to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission and county clerks across Wisconsin.



The troops gathered today, completed necessary training, began receiving assignments from their county or municipal clerks, and began assisting with polling place setup.



Wisconsin National Guard members reside in all 72 Wisconsin counties and will serve in the county in which they reside wearing civilian clothes and serving in the roles of traditional poll workers, if needed.



Guard members completed Wisconsin Elections Commission-provided training for poll workers and other roles at a polling station. WEC developed a series of training videos for chief inspectors, election inspectors, voter registration and new roles like helping with line management and polling station hygiene. The training takes two-to-three hours to complete.



“While potentially serving as poll workers in this election is a new role for the Wisconsin National Guard, serving our state and civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said. “I’m incredibly proud of the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard for the versatility and adaptability they’ve demonstrated in getting ready to support this request for assistance. Bringing more than 2,400 troops online in a matter of a day is no small task, but our entire team has answered the call and will be ready to serve our state during the election, if needed.”



The Wisconsin National Guard also assisted the WEC in the weeks and days leading up to the election by procuring and distributing items necessary to ensure safe and sanitary polling sites around the state such as hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and more.