Staying ahead by staying apart: 111th ATKW conducts first virtual drill during pandemic

HORSHAM AIR GUARD STATION, Pa. — Last year, Total Force leadership implemented a Tactical Pause directive in response to an increase of Airmen suicides, calling for a break from day-to-day operations in order to cultivate meaningful conversations between both leader and peers.



This year, Airmen around the world are facing another major crisis: the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



In response to the current posture, the 111th Attack Wing launched its first virtual regularly schedule drill (RSD) this weekend, supporting Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order.



“This is the most prudent option to stop the spread of COVID-19 across our commonwealth, where cases continue to grow daily,” said Wolf.



While many face financial and personal hardships, the 111th ATKW is insuring Airmen remain connected during this time of social distancing.



“Stay home, stay healthy, take care of your family and stay connected,” said Col. William R. Griffin, 111th ATKW commander. “Part of the family is the Airmen & Family Readiness Group who is working hard for you and is ready to go if you have any needs.”



Along with the A&FRG here, the chaplain and the director of psychological health is also available. Airmen and their family members can also use Military OneSource, which also offers a host of online resources at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/.



“With your normal routine being disrupted, make sure you’re taking the time to look out for yourself and get that physical fitness in,” said Chief Master Sgt. Robert Ferguson, the 111th ATKW command chief. “It will make you feel better, and will also keep us up on our readiness and resiliency.”



Although mandated to keep distant physically, Airmen struggling at this time have resources and options still available. For more information and updates, visit the Wing on its social media channels.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2020 Date Posted: 04.06.2020 17:51 Story ID: 366717 Location: HORSHAM, PA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying ahead by staying apart: 111th ATKW conducts first virtual drill during pandemic, by SrA Timi Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.