    Airmen perform ‘virtual’ drill from home

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2020

    Story by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    As communities across the country are adhering to stay-at-home orders, Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing are coming up with creative ways to continue mission and training requirements from home.

    Capt. Josh Rohrer, commander of the 139th Maintenance Operations Flight, held a virtual roll call with 18 of his Airmen on April 4 & 5 using video teleconferencing technologies.

    Many training requirements use CAC enabled websites. As long as a member has a CAC reader, they’re able to log into those sites from the comfort of their own home.

    Working from home can present challenges, siad Rohrer.

    “Our members have been coming up with innovative ways to train,” he said. “We’ve been letting our members run with it.”

    One of those ways includes screen and file sharing with Airmen who might not have a CAC reader at home. Rohrer’s flight has also been using the USAF Connect app as a way to collaborate.

    “Taking care of our members is our main goal,” said Rohrer. “This also lets our members stay employed during these trying times.”

    This weekend happens to be one of the MOF’s members last drill with the Air National Guard. Rohrer said they are considering hosting a virtual retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sgt. Scott Owens at a later date.

    Owens said he’s probably the first Chief in history to perform his final drill virtually.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen perform ‘virtual’ drill from home, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

