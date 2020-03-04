SUBASE Child Development Center continues to support the Sailors and Families who support the mission

GROTON, Conn. – As the COVID-19 pandemic endures, the Child Development Center at Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) continues to support the Sailors and Families who are supporting the base’s mission and critical services.



“We have amazing professional staff who are so caring and so invested in doing whatever it takes to make sure the children are well taken care of and protected,” said Cathy Terrall, Director of Child and Youth Programs (CYP) at SUBASE. “Health and safety is always their first concern.”



Mitigation measures at the Child Development Center have included actions from narrowing the Center’s use to military and civilian workforce members directly supporting mission essential or critical service operations, to enforcing a health screening for all seeking access to the facility.



Of course, a fundamental mitigation effort is steadfastly conducted throughout the day, every day the Center is currently open: thoroughly cleaning and stringently sanitizing.



Center staff methodically clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces from tables, desks, chairs and handles, to toilets, faucets, sinks, and toys.



“Children can be sensitive to changing signals in their environment, so the staff work extra hard to carry out these extensive sanitation measures while providing calm, soothing support in a regular routine,” said Terrall.



The base Commanding Officer highlighted that while the number of children under care in these difficult times is smaller than normal circumstances, the Center’s support to those personnel who have no other way to care for their children as they ensure national security and defense, is crucial.



“Our Navy and SUBASE still have a very important mission and we must continue to execute it,” said Captain Todd Moore, commanding officer of SUBASE. “We are supporting our Sailors, Civilians and Families who carry out that mission; the critical service and support that enables that mission; and some of the necessary work needed to keep the mission and service flowing.”



Moore expressed confidence in and admiration for the Center staff and their efforts.



“The Center has all appropriate virus mitigation measures in place that support the health protection of our youngest members of Navy Team New London as well as the dedicated staff,’ said Moore. “I am grateful for their devoted efforts and confident in what they are doing. And I want to assure them, and our families, we will not hesitate to take additional actions if the changing environment and situation warrant.”

