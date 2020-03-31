Air Force Reserve Command Logistics Readiness Unit, Individual Awards and Golden Derrick Announcement

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Congratulations to the following Air Force Reserve Command Logistics Readiness Unit, Individual Award winners and the Golden Derrick finalists and winner.



The Unit Awards recognize squadrons, depot units and any other major command organizations that have excelled in performance and made outstanding contributions to the AF and/or DoD Logistics Readiness mission.



This year’s winners:

Daedalian Major General Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award: 445th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio



ARC Base Logistics Activity of the Year: 934th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Minneapolis-Saint Paul ARS, Minnesota



ARC Air Transportation Activity of the Year: 32nd Aerial Port Squadron, Pittsburgh ARS, Pennsylvania



The AFRC American Petroleum Institute (API) Golden Derrick recognizes the unit that has excelled in performance, effectively utilized resources to obtain training to meet assigned UTC requirements and provided outstanding mission support.



Winner and finalists:

Winner: 419th Fuels Management Flight, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah



Finalist: 512th Fuels Management Flight, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Dover AFB, Delaware



Finalist: 911th Fuels Management Flight, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Pittsburgh ARS, Pennsylvania



The Individual Awards recognizes individuals who excelled in performance and made outstanding contributions to the AF or DoD Logistics Readiness mission.



This year’s winners:

Outstanding Logistics Readiness Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Angela L. Matthews, 919th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, Duke Field, Florida



Outstanding Logistics Readiness NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Adrian S. Bituin, 434th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Grissom ARB, Indiana



Outstanding Logistics Readiness SNCO of the Year: Master Sgt. Sandra M. Crenshaw, 94th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Dobbins ARB, Georgia



Outstanding Logistics Readiness FGO of the Year: Maj. Brian V. Eichers, 27th Aerial Port Squadron, Minneapolis-Saint Paul ARS, Minnesota



Outstanding Logistics Readiness CGO of the Year: Capt. Phillip G. Sobers, 445th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio



Outstanding Logistics Readiness Civilian Category II of the Year: Mr. William M. Dunn, 919th Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron, Duke Field, Florida



Outstanding Logistics Readiness Staff Enlisted of the Year: Master Sgt. Deron L. Walker, Logistics Readiness Division, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Georgia



Outstanding Logistics Readiness Staff Civilian of the Year: Ms. Lesia D. Tillery, Logistics Readiness Division, Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command, Robins AFB, Georgia

