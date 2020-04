Air Force Reserve Command Lieutenant General Leo Marquez and Maintenance Effectiveness Awards

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Congratulations to the following 2019 Lieutenant General Leo Marquez Award recipients for the categories of Aircraft Maintenance and Munitions/Missile Maintenance. These awards recognize base-level military and civil service aircraft, munitions and missile maintenance personnel who perform hands-on maintenance or manage a maintenance function.



This year's winners:



Aircraft Maintenance Field Grade Manager: Maj. Danah L. Autry, 459th Maintenance Squadron, JB Andrews, Maryland



Aircraft Maintenance Company Grade Manager: 1st Lt. Liliane S. Elawar, 452nd Maintenance Squadron, March AFB, California



Aircraft Maintenance Civilian Manager: Mr. William A. Richey, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Pittsburgh IAP ARS, Pennsylvania



Aircraft Maintenance Civilian Technician: Mr. Mark A. Graveline II, 315th Maintenance Group, JB Charleston AFB, South Carolina



Aircraft Maintenance Supervisor Manager: Senior Master Sgt. Carmelo Gonzalez, 714th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, JBMDL McGuire AFB, New Jersey



Aircraft Maintenance Technician Supervisor: Staff Sgt. Tray Z. Dorrell, 507th Maintenance Squadron, Tinker AFB, Oklahoma



Aircraft Maintenance Technician: Senior Airman Allan Valadez, 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah



Munitions/Missile Maintenance Civilian Manager: Ms. Alicia D. Miller, 301st Maintenance Squadron, Ft. Worth NAS JRB, Texas



Munitions/Missile Maintenance Civilian Technician: Mr. Jonathan D. Crocker, 419th Maintenance Squadron, Hill AFB, Utah



Munitions/Missile Maintenance Supervisor Manager: Master Sgt. Charles J. Taylor, 489th Maintenance Squadron, Dyess AFB, Texas



Munitions/Missile Maintenance Technician Supervisor: Tech. Sgt. Angel D. Frimel, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Luke AFB, Arizona



Munitions/Missile Maintenance Technician: Senior Airman Kristy L. Riley, 924th Maintenance Squadron, Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona





The Maintenance Effectiveness Awards recognizes maintenance units which have best managed resources.



This year's winners:

Category 1 - Small Aircraft Maintenance: 924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Davis-Monthan, Arizona



Category 2 - Medium Aircraft Maintenance: 302nd Maintenance Group, Peterson AFB, Colorado

