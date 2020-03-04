CSM Myers checks up on Marne Community, ensures COVID-19 response measures in place

Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Myers, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison command...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Zoe Garbarino | Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Myers, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison command sergeant major, speaks with the guards at Gate 3 about their role in preventing COVID-19 on Fort Stewart, Georgia., April 3, 2020. Myers visits several places on the installation every day to ensure operations are running smooth and to get an update on how people in the Marne community are doing. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zoe Garbarino) see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca Myers, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Garrison’s command sergeant major, visited several places in the Marne Community to ensure everything is operating smoothly as safety precautions for COVID-19 remain in place, April 3, 2020 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



Myers reinforces FSGA initiatives as determined by her and the garrison’s commander, Col. Bryan Logan, through her daily visits to various locations throughout the post. She ensures the Fort Stewart Community understands guidelines and that standards are being kept.



“This is the first time that any of us have had to figure out what to do in a pandemic,” said Myers. “At the end of the day, it’s all about readiness. The Army keeps ‘rolling along,’ so we just want to make sure that the health of our Force is protected, so if we do receive the call to be the nation’s first responders, that we are ready to go at any given moment.”



The first stop was the Fort Stewart Commissary. Myers verified that the commissary was stocked with essentials like diapers, baby formula and cleaning supplies, and then she spoke with employees to see if the new COVID-19 guidelines made operations run smoother.



Myers ensured that the noncommissioned officer stationed at the commissary entrance was synced with store managers, so if they needed to make a judgment call based on too many people in the store, that the NCO could limit the numbers of people going in.



From there, Myers went to the drive-thru pharmacy to get the input of patients receiving medication. One pharmacy visitor thanked Myers and told her the drive-thru pharmacy was a good idea to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.



“While we are looking after our Soldiers, it’s also about protecting the health and readiness of our community,” said Myers. “Even though a young Soldier might not feel that they are sick or susceptible, there’s also other people in the community that we got to look out for. If they are a-symptomatic, they might be passing the virus on and not even know it.”



The next stop was Gate 3. On duty was a Soldier and a civilian security guard to assist people if needed. As people entered the gate, the guards let them know the important updates that pertain to gate hours and how they will be functioning as rules change.



“I think it’s great to see the sergeant major and be able to interact with her and talk about issues going on,” said Pvt. Blake Mowder, a military police officer with the 546th Military Police Company, 385th Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade. “It’s good that higher leadership is coming around looking after everybody.”



Myers said she appreciates hearing feedback from people in the community and found several ways to improve the flow of establishments while fighting this pandemic.



“We are all in this together,” said Myers. “Everybody plays a small part and there’s always something you can do; whether you stay at home, go the commissary by yourself instead of taking your whole family, or donate blood. Everyone can do something but to make this effective, we all have to do something together in order to help stop the spread.”