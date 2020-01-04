Photo By Michael Strasser | Even though the Fort Drum’s Army Wellness Center staff isn’t meeting clients in...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Even though the Fort Drum’s Army Wellness Center staff isn’t meeting clients in person during the Coronavirus pandemic, they are still able to dispense a wealth of health and wellness information to community members. Health educators can be contacted for health coaching and fitness counseling appointments over the phone or through video conferencing. Community members can also “virtually” attend their classes, which are livestreamed on Facebook, for a more interactive experience. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 6, 2020) -- With focus on health during COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Drum AWC staff shares ways to stay well.



Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

Even though the Fort Drum’s Army Wellness Center staff isn’t meeting clients in person during the Coronavirus pandemic, they are still able to dispense a wealth of health and wellness information to community members.



Health educators can be contacted for health coaching and fitness counseling appointments over the phone or through video conferencing. Community members can also “virtually” attend their classes, which are livestreamed on Facebook, for a more interactive experience. In their new roles as online content creators, the AWC team is leading morning relaxation sessions, cooking up healthy recipes and sharing exercise and fitness tips.



Here is what Fort Drum AWC health educators are doing to maintain a healthy lifestyle during the pandemic, and advice they have for the community.



Shopping tips:



Jodie Hanson: “If there is a box of cookies in the house, it will be gone in a day. A bag of chocolates will be gone by lunch. I know myself, so I don’t tempt myself. I don’t buy the cookies, the chips and things that I can overeat and binge on. Know your limits and know what foods will serve you best. I love a good old sour cream old-fashioned donut. I won’t deprive myself of one, but I don’t buy a whole box, either.”



Amy Ingersoll: “Don’t shop when you are bored or hungry – that’s when we tend to make poor choices. Also, don’t purchase too much of food items out of fear the store won’t have them the next time. You may end up eating it faster than you normally would.”



Kale Panetti: “See what you have first. What have you been hording in the cabinets for years? Meal plan around those items, and then make a shopping list. Don’t shop without a list. Learn how to incorporate frozen produce into meals, as these products seems to be more available. Learn how to cook large protein sources. Ham, turkey and roast beef can be cooked and consumed over several meals.”



Tom Coloney: “Use pick-up and delivery services from grocery stores. They’re the most convenient and safest at this time. I’m a big meat protein source guy, so I always have to have a solid stock of meat. Other foods I like to stock up on include frozen veggies, dairy protein sources (Greek yogurt and cottage cheese), eggs and whole grain rice.”



No gyms, no problem:



Kale Panetti: “I have a long honey-to-do list that has kept me moving. I also have developed a body weight exercise routine that I conduct in the mornings. Each repetition takes 90 seconds to finish and I usually only get one or two reps in. By slowing down the exercises, I achieve more time-under-tension and I’m able to get a quality workout in without a lot of equipment. I’ve also re-discovered my jump rope, a quality cardio exercise that doesn’t require much space, and it’s certainly cheaper than a treadmill.”



Jody Hanson: “I love fitness. I have been doing body weight HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts three or four times a week, go walking daily for 30 to 60 minutes, run once a week and I have dumbbells at home for strength training five times a week. I enjoy working out, so I make it a priority in my life. Not having a facility to work out in is just an excuse. You can do bodyweight strength training and cardio workouts anywhere. You can go outside for a walk or run. If you want to exercise, then you can!”



Tom Coloney: “Use your body as resistance. The nice thing about bodyweight exercise is you can really manipulate variables any way you want to get the desired effect. If you want more help with body weight exercise, reach out to us! This is something we can still help with.”



Managing self-isolation and quarantine:



Kale Panetti: “Don’t get bored. Start doing all the things you claimed to never have time to do. Stay informed but don’t get sucked into the news cycle.”



Jodie Hanson: “Plan and prep! This is a great time to start meal planning. Create a plan of what you will eat each meal and also what healthy snacks you might have when you get hungry between meals. Also, have a plan of things you can do instead of eating – going for a walk, calling a friend to chat, reading a book – staying productive!”



Amy Ingersoll: “Get outside as much as you can!



To schedule an appointment with an AWC health educator, or for more information, email Jacqueline.g.mewha.ctr@mail.mil. To keep informed about online classes and new instructional videos, visit https://www.facebook.com/Army-Wellness-Center-Fort-Drum-320246481446058/.