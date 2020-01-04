1ID Fwd sergeant major meets with enlisted personnel in Poznań

POZNAŃ, Poland- Sgt. Major Rickey Jackson, 1st Infantry Division Forward’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, spent time talking with enlisted personnel in Poznań, Poland, on April 1, 2020. Jackson felt it was important to conduct a Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development (NCODP) meeting for his enlisted personnel.



“NCOs play a pivotal role in the success of this entire organization,” he said. “The officers rely heavily on the NCOs for both planning and execution of missions and orders.”



According to Army doctrine, NCOPD represents a transparent and grounded approach to managing future changes in how the Army trains and develops Soldiers. Its intent is to support imperatives related to the Army profession, mission command doctrine, human performance optimization, and combat readiness of the force.



SGM Jackson stressed the importance of knowing your Soldiers.



“There is a lot going on here both with daily work requirements and with personal lives,” he said. “Something might seem minor to you, however to someone else it could be major. Get to know your Soldiers. Talk to them. Spend time with them.”



As Jackson continued to educate the NCOs, he offered other insightful thoughts on multiple topics to include:



- On Custom and Courtesies: “When we do not follow proper procedures out here, it tends to confuse people. They may not be to adjust to the proper procedures back in the rear when the service members return home. Stick to what is right and do the right thing all the time.”



- On planning: “NCOs should be involved in the planning process. They bring a level of experience and knowledge some officers might not yet developed or understand. The NCOS need a seat at the table for meeting and discussions to better assess how to execute the plan down to the lowest level.”



- On base ownership: “While the Area Support Group (ASG) or Mayor Cell owns the base, we (1ID Fwd) run it. We own the standard here at this base. It is up to us to make it better and squared away.”



- On “bandwidth”: “We need to get to the point of execution by cutting the bandwidth with proper follow through. We are allowing to many people and situations stall our bandwidth. We cannot let time go by when it interferes with the welfare of our Soldiers.”



The NCODP is a system aimed at ensuring the NCO Corps is prepared to fight and win our nation's wars as well as enhancing the overall sustainability, readiness and interoperability of the Army.



The Fort Riley, Kansas, based 1st Infantry Division is currently in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve and will be heading back stateside later this year.

