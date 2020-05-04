446th medical professionals mobilize to support COVID-19 response efforts

Several medical professionals assigned to the Air Force Reserve’s 446th Aerospace Staging Squadron here depart April 5, 2020 to support COVID-19 response efforts.



The Rainier Wing medical professionals will join more than 120 medics mobilized from across the Air Force Reserve who will assist medical teams and first responders in New York City.



“I’m proud of my Airmen who mobilized on such short notice to execute the Air Force Reserve Command’s ultimate mission: caring for Americans,” said Col. Kristina Forbes, commander of the 446 ASTS.



The command mobilized the medical professionals within 48 hours of notification to help the fight against COVID-19.



“From our IMAs to our Reserve medics, I couldn’t be prouder of this incredible Reserve team who stepped up quickly to answer our nation’s call,” said Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, Air Force Reserve Command commander and Chief of the Air Force Reserve.



Air Force Reserve Command units mobilized over 40 doctors, over 70 nurses and approximately 13 respiratory technicians today. The medics departed today for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst in New Jersey for further in-processing with the U.S. Northern Commander’s Joint Forces Land Component Command, based out of New Jersey. The medical personnel are slated for follow on movement to New York City’s Javits Center.

