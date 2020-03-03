Cedar Springs Native Receives Navy Commendation Medal

Photo By James Foehl | 200303-N-PX557-1000 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 3, 2020) Photo illustration of Navy...... read more read more Photo By James Foehl | 200303-N-PX557-1000 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (March 3, 2020) Photo illustration of Navy personnel using a data-analytics dashboard. Pictured: Lt. Joshua Bowman, project officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC). NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. U.S. Navy photo illustration by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Lt. Joshua Bowman, a native of Cedar Springs, Michigan, and Navy Supply Corps officer assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, April 3.



Bowman received the award for his meritorious service as a project officer at NAVSUP BSC from May 2017 to April 2020 from Cmdr. Robert Winters, executive officer, NAVSUP BSC on behalf of Capt. Douglas M. Bridges, Jr., commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. Bowman was presented the award virtually via conference call due to current social distancing restrictions.



“He has become the go-to subject matter expert here at BSC in one of our critical supply chain management systems, Electronic Retrograde Management System, or ERMS as it’s spoken, in addition to being a leader across the board in many areas in Code 92,” said Winters. “Josh has also been a valuable and accomplished watchstander, holding the command duty officer role countless times, and always stepping up to the plate to support changing needs there.”



In addition to his role as a project officer for NAVSUP BSC’s logistics solutions department, Bowman also served as the watchbill coordinator for NAVSUP BSC, served as treasurer for the NAVSUP BSC wardroom, volunteered in local schools for youth professional development programs, and supported the Mechanicsburg Supply Corps Association with event planning and support.



While assigned to NAVSUP BSC, Bowman received the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Certification for Level 1 Life Cycle Logistics requirements, and completed the Penn State Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) with SAP certificate.



Bowman will continue to serve at NAVSUP BSC next month as a Navy civilian after concluding a six-year Navy career.



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.