Innovation Key To USAREUR Readiness Amid COVID-19 Concerns

U.S. Army Pfc. Nereida Lecea and Staff Sgt. Rachel Simmons (right),with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment screen soldiers by asking health-related questions regarding coronavirus-19 April 6, 2020. This approach allows the medical team to efficiently screen barracks personnel while maintaining an adequate amount of distance to help prevent the spread of the virus.

WIESBADEN, Germany-- Faced with the worldwide COVID-19 epidemic, United States Army Europe continues to be innovative with its efforts to maintain readiness of U.S. Army soldiers under its command.



As a part of those efforts, soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, spent four days asking coronavirus-19 screening questions for all soldiers living in barracks on U.S. Army Garrison-Wiesbaden starting April 2, 2020.



The questions inquired about recent contact with anyone who has tested positively for contracting COVID-19 and if they are experiencing any symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of taste or smell). They also asked if individuals had been placed on quarantine or isolation status, and whether they have been tested for the virus.



“When a service member says they are experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the virus, we annotate their information and refer them to Wiesbaden clinic staff who will then contact the individual to schedule testing,” Staff Sgt. Rachel Simmons, a medical platoon sergeant with the unit, said.



The approach allows the medical team to efficiently screen barracks personnel while maintaining an adequate amount of distance to help prevent the spread of the virus.



“These measures set out for us to follow are to help us overcome this pandemic and get back to normal operating status,” Simmons said. “We all serve a purpose in the military, but if our force is sick, we cannot continue the mission as planned.”



U.S. Army Europe soldiers and leaders are encouraged to practice the following guidance: practice good hygiene, minimize contact with individuals outside of their household, and only making necessary trips to get groceries, gas or appointments.



“Be patient when waiting in hand washing lines and other procedures,” Simmons said. “Remember that we are all fighting for the same end result.”



For more information on COVID-19, please visit the following page: https://www.coronavirus.gov?source=GovDelivery



To see what the U.S. Government is doing about COVID-19, please view the following page:

https://www.usa.gov/coronavirus?source=GovDelivery



