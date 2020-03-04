Florida Guard Commander awards Florida Commendation Medal to local partners

Photo By Sgt. Leia Tascarini | Florida Army National Guard Col. Ricardo Roig, Commander of the 50th Regional Support...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Leia Tascarini | Florida Army National Guard Col. Ricardo Roig, Commander of the 50th Regional Support Group, awards Commander Sadaf Nabavian, a U.S. Public Health Service Officer, the Florida Commendation Medal for her support of the COVID-19 mission. The FLNG has been working closely with federal, state, local authorities and the community during the COVID-19 response. (US Army photo by Sgt. Leia Tascarini) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI – Florida Army National Guard Col. Ricardo Roig, Commander of the 50th Regional Support Group, awarded Commander Sadaf Nabavian, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, the Florida Commendation Medal for her support of the state’s COVID-19 mission in South Florida.



The Florida Guard has been working closely with federal, state and local authorities during COVID-19 response, and Cdr. Nabavian’s service in the face of a new and unprecedented state mission was an example to all who worked with her at the Hard Rock Community Based Testing Site.



“This mission has been very unique and will be historical for our generation moving forward, said Cdr. Nabavian. “I am humbled and proud to serve the HHS and our federal counterpart as a USPHS officer. I am proud take part in this unprecedented operation; to work with the State Incident Commander, FEMA and our amazing National Guard counterparts which are the finest soldiers and officers who are giving 110 percent of themselves every day.”

The mission of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps is to protect, promote, and advance the health and safety of the nation. The Commissioned Corps achieves this mission through, rapid and effective response to public health needs, leadership and excellence in public health practices as well as advancement of public health sciences.

“Emergency response is a multiagency task,” said Army Capt. Kenneth Dixon, commander of the 356th Quartermaster Support Company and officer in charge at the Hard Rock CBTS. “It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside Commander Nabavian, shoulder to shoulder against COVID-19.”

Among her duties and responsibilities, Cdr. Nabavian expertly managed and accounted for federal assets at Hard Rock CBTS to ensure strict accountability, inspected every station at the testing site as well as offered suggestions to improve processes, quality control and accountability of the operation.

The Florida National Guard has more than 1,600 Guardsmen on orders in support of Florida’s COVID-19 response, and are operating five Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) that have administered more than 22,000 sample collections to date.