The Space Force is with them – California Airmen stand-up the 234th Intelligence Squadron, Operating Location-A to serve the newest service branch – and they are looking to recruit

VAN NUYS AIR NATIONAL GUARD STATION, Calif. –



California Airmen are taking intelligence capability to the highest frontier – space – by standing up a new operating location at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California. With the recent creation of the Space Force, the 234th Intelligence Squadron (IS) at Beale Air Force Base, is setting up shop in Southern California to play an important role in missions already in action.



“The new unit will bring highly-coveted intelligence capability to the senior intelligence officer for the U.S. Space Force,” said Senior Master Sgt. Gregory Brooks, 234th Operating Location-A superintendent.



“Space is contested domain so there is a high demand for space intelligence,” said Brooks. “And now more than ever with the transition to the Space Force.”



The 234th mission is critical to national security. Brooks says they are well on their way to delivering improved capability.



“We are an intel unit, providing much-needed intel support to space,” said Brooks. “We moved 54 billets from Beale down to Los Alamitos to support this effort.” And they are looking to add more people.



The new location helps the 195th Wing, parent organization of the 234th IS, improve recruiting and attract talent. Also, the prime locale places these intelligence Airmen in the hub of the aerospace industry in Southern California. But the big reason for the move, is to keep the edge over our country’s adversaries.



Brooks says the new unit will also provide a crucial reach-back capability for the operators at Vandenberg and possibly Peterson Air Force Bases.



“I’m excited about it. My team is excited. We are currently the only operational tenant unit at Los Al,” said Brooks. “There is a lot of opportunity here for the Air Force and California Air National Guard – a lot of opportunity for the mission.”



Brooks says there are many factors that need to come together before the new endeavor reaches full operational capability – but they are pushing to get there as soon as possible.



“We look to become a squadron by next year,” said Brooks.



This is an opportunity for Airmen who want to join the intel community in Southern California.



“We are looking for talented Intel professionals who are excited about ‘Intel support to the Warfighting Space Domain’ mission-set. We are seeking both prior service and non-prior service candidates,” said Brooks.

