Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Transits Strait of Hormuz

Courtesy Photo | The amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), left, and guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) transit the Strait of Hormuz ahead of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) April 3, 2020. Bataan, with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), along with guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), conducted a routine transit through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf April 3, 2020.



The Bataan ARG consists of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The 26th MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force supported by three major subordinate elements – the Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element.



The Bataan ARG/26th MEU previously operated in the Arabian Gulf Feb.12-27.



The Bataan ARG/26th MEU is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.