    Bataan Amphibious Ready Group Transits Strait of Hormuz

    USS Bataan, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Transit Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    04.03.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), along with guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) and the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), conducted a routine transit through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf April 3, 2020.

    The Bataan ARG consists of amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). The 26th MEU is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force supported by three major subordinate elements – the Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element and Logistics Combat Element.

    The Bataan ARG/26th MEU previously operated in the Arabian Gulf Feb.12-27.

    The Bataan ARG/26th MEU is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, and preserve freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.04.2020 05:13
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
