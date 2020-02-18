Sailors and Marines aboard forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) observed Black History Month on the ship's mess decks, Feb 18.



The ship’s crew and embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit gathered to celebrate the significant accomplishments of African Americans in American history.



“As we spend a few moments of fellowship, make a commitment to yourself to take stock of it day-by-day” said Capt. Luke Frost, America’s commanding officer, “Next year, when Black History Month rolls around, ask yourself how did I make this place better? How did I contribute to a better team where I work? Don’t worry about the big picture worry about the small picture.”



Retail Specialist 3rd Class Gabrielle Moses spoke about heroes from the past and how they shaped what and who we are today.



“Black History Month is a time to remember the many people of color that have come before us, to reflect on the efforts to end the injustices we faced as people of color,” said Moses. “Those men and women stood up day in and day out to give their all toward finding the means to fight the good fight and stand up for diversity.”



In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the ideals he passed on to future generations, the Sailors and Marines in attendance taped their interpretations of King’s famous “I have a dream” quote to a wall on the mess deck. The “I have a dream” wall remained on the mess decks for the rest of the month to serve as a reminder of the past and the progress we’ve made in the pursuit of equality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2020 Date Posted: 04.04.2020 03:07 Story ID: 366599 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Celebrates Black History Month, by PO2 Christopher Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.