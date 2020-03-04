CNAL Names Sailors of the Year

Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) named the 2020 Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year via telephone, April 3.



Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Rebecca Beck, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 was named Shore Sailor of the Year, and Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Carolina Berrio, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, was named Sea Sailor of the Year by Rear Adm. Roy Kelley.



Beck, a native of Maryville, Tennessee, said she was nervous and emotional when Kelley announced she had been selected out as Shore Sailor of the Year.



“I was so nervous, I’m usually outspoken and rarely don’t have anything to say,” said Beck, just prior to learning she would be announced as CNAL’s Shore Sailor of the Year. “My heart was beating out of my chest. It’s an overwhelming experience, I was thankful to be nominated.”



Beck added that when CNAL began announcing the Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year and heard her name announced. “I lost it, I became pretty emotional.”



Likewise, Berrio, a native of Armenia, Colombia, was also nervous when she received a call from senior CNAL leadership, but at the same time excited when she learned she had won Sea Sailor of the Year.



“It’s an honor to be nominated, and when he said my name, my jaw dropped. It was amazing,” said Berrio.



Kelley spoke about what it was that separated these two Sailors from the other 11 participants.



"This year's Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year are true experts in their field who possess the indelible combination of tenacity and dedication, and are a testament to the fine leadership we have in Naval Aviation guiding our next generation of leaders," said Kelley.



Beck and Berrio were both deployed after 9/11. Beck, with Fleet Hospital 3 and 15 to Iraq during her time as a hospital corpsman. Berrio deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) and Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while assigned to VFA-87. Both, continue to pass on their knowledge and leadership to the next generation.



“I try to pay it forward every day,” said Beck. “We’re all important, and we all play a giant role in how we complete our mission.”



Force Master Chief Huben Phillips congratulated all the nominees and spoke about the foundation for success.



“You represented yourself, your family and our Navy exceptionally well and I PROUDLY stand with the 48,000 men and women of CNAL in congratulating you on a job well done,” said Phillips.



Sailor of the Year is a time-honored tradition introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. This annual competition is held to recognize superior performance of individual Sailors, who best exemplify the ideals of professional Sailor throughout the fleet.



CNAL is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 48,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

