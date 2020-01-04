U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Holds Modified Ceremony in Midst of Pandemic

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Sometimes change is necessary. While facing situations that have never been faced before, one is often challenged to come up with unconventional solutions. Teleworking and social distancing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many units to do just that. The United States Army Marksmanship Unit recently experienced a change of their own.



On April 1, 2020, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit held a combined Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony as Lt. Col. H. T. Lawrence and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Levy relinquished command and responsibility to Lt. Col. Erik Andreasen and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Forry. During a normal ceremony, without social distancing in play, family members, friends, coworkers and Soldiers would congregate in full force to watch the traditional passing of the colors. However, this ceremony was limited to the participants, the immediate family members of the leaders and a couple of personnel to document the event for those not in attendance.



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is a battalion that reports to the U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (both of which are not in Georgia), and therefore, is technically a tenant unit to Fort Benning. However, the leadership at the Maneuver Center of Excellence made it a point to attend the small ceremony to thank the outgoing leadership for all their hard work and welcome the incoming leadership to the Maneuver Center of Excellence family.

“I’d really like to welcome you and your team to the MCoE family,” said U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Martin Celestine. “I would not even refer to [the USAMU] as a tenant unit, because you guys were often the go-to unit as it pertains to setting the standards and discipline.”



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit is not only known for its current excellence, but also its rich history, said Fort Benning Garrison Commander, Col. Matthew Scalia. “The unit was established in 1956 by President Eisenhower. Few units can say that they can trace their history back to a clear declaration by a president,” said Scalia. It’s really remarkable, considering the historical context of the era, explained Scalia. “And the president...says, we need a unit designed specifically to improve the marksmanship within our Army, hence the USAMU.”



And to this day, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit continues to train Soldiers. In fact, Lawrence’s emphasis on the increase in lethality led to the Soldiers shooting over 1,492,330 rounds in 2019 alone as they prepared, practiced and participated in various competitions and trained more than 4000 servicemembers on marksmanship.



During a previously recorded speech to the USAMU family, Lawrence said, “For almost two years, I’ve had the pleasure of supporting this unit in its instrumental mission. I’ll be able to leverage what I have seen here on a daily basis as I move on and close this chapter.”



Lawrence, who led the USAMU from June 2018 to April 2020, is moving to the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at Fort Benning, Georgia to serve as the brigade deputy commander, to be followed by taking command of the unit.



During his outgoing speech, Levy told the incoming leadership, “You have a great team. Everything you tell them to do, they are going do and go beyond your expectations.”

In a previously recorded speech to the USAMU family, Levy explained, “This has been the best and most rewarding assignment in my career. Thank you so much for everything you have done as Soldiers, leaders and civilians in this organization to make us valuable and value-added for the United States Army.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Levy served as the USAMU command sergeant major from March 2018 to March 2020. Levy will be going to the Master’s Degree Fellowship Program through Penn State University in preparation for his follow-on assignment as an instructor at the United States Army Sergeant Major Academy.

During his first speech as the USAMU’s commander, Andreasen said, “It’s good to become a member of the Home of Champions.”



As you can see, all change is not bad. As the new command team takes over the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, they will see and implement new ideas and changes to propel the Home of Champions into greatness for years to come.





The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit wins national and international shooting competitions, supports Army accessions, and advances small arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability, enhance recruiting and increase marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Marketing Engagement Brigade and the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

