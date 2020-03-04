Rapid Mobilization for Navy Reservists Supporting COVID-19

The U.S. Navy has instituted a Distributed Mobilization (DM) process allowing a more efficient path to recall Reserve Sailors to active duty in support of the COVID-19 response.



NAVADMIN 099/20, released Apr. 3, provides details on the DM process for COVID-19 mobilizations for Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors. The process will allow the rapid and efficient leveraging of existing Reserve commands and facilities to meet COVID-19-related mobilization requirements.



SELRES Sailors identified for a possible mobilization will be contacted directly by their Navy Reserve Activity (NRA) or Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC). Once a SELRES Sailor has received official mobilization orders to active-duty, they will be pre-screened, activated, processed, and then proceed directly to their supported command. The NRA or NOSC performing COVID-19 mobilization processing will maintain responsibility for the Sailors it processes throughout the full mobilization cycle.



There are currently no plans to involuntarily recall IRR Sailors. The Navy Reserve has prioritized the mobilization of SELRES before recalling IRR Sailors for the COVID-19 pandemic response. However, IRR Sailors should familiarize themselves with Navy Personnel Command (NPC) regular requirements for readiness, which can be found on NPC’s official website.



For 105 years, the Navy Reserve has been a ready, agile force that provides valuable, vital support to the Navy and the Nation. The Ready Reserve Force consists of approximately 49,550 Selected Reserve (SELRES) Sailors, 10,163 Full Time Support (FTS) members, 48,815 Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) members and over 422 civilians. This force of over 100,000 delivers strategic depth and unique capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team, and the Joint Force in times of peace and war.



For more information, please read NAVADMIN 099/20 at https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/reference/messages/NAVADMINS/Pages/NAVADMIN2020.aspx.



Reserve Sailors with additional questions should contact their NRA or NOSC chain of command.

