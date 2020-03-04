Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Ramps Up COVID-19 Preparedness Efforts

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Ramps Up COVID-19 Preparedness Efforts

    Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | Airman 1st Class Braydon Campbell, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief,...... read more read more

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE , CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Story by Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The 9th Reconnaissance Wing continues to take additional steps to ensure Airmen are prepared to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Airmen from the 9th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) provided personal protective equipment (PPE) training to Airmen across Beale.

    “The purpose of the PPE training was meant to show Airmen how to properly put on and take off PPE,” said 2nd Lt. Rebecca Smith, 9th OMRS Bioenviromental Engineer. “The training taught Airmen how to clean and disinfect a workplace or area exposed to a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.”

    This training was provided to Airmen as a precautionary measure to protect them from getting infected if they ever have to decontaminate an area.

    “This training will ensure those Airmen disinfecting the area will not also be exposed,” said Capt. Jenell Brown, 9th Medical Group Public Health flight commander. “This also ensures others working in the office will not be exposed and allows Airmen in non-medical units to understand the processes healthcare workers take to ensure the health and safety of patients that present to the clinic, especially during a pandemic response.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2020
    Date Posted: 04.03.2020 16:37
    Story ID: 366570
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE , CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Reconnaissance Wing Ramps Up COVID-19 Preparedness Efforts, by Amn Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    COVID-19
    9th OMRS
    9th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT