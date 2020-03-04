9th Reconnaissance Wing Ramps Up COVID-19 Preparedness Efforts

Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | Airman 1st Class Braydon Campbell, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Luis Ruiz-Vazquez | Airman 1st Class Braydon Campbell, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, adjusts his face shield during the personal protective equipment (PPE) training, Mar. 28, 2020 at Beale Air Force Base California. The PPE training provided Airmen the skills needed to decontaminate an area that was exposed to COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez) see less | View Image Page

The 9th Reconnaissance Wing continues to take additional steps to ensure Airmen are prepared to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Airmen from the 9th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) provided personal protective equipment (PPE) training to Airmen across Beale.



“The purpose of the PPE training was meant to show Airmen how to properly put on and take off PPE,” said 2nd Lt. Rebecca Smith, 9th OMRS Bioenviromental Engineer. “The training taught Airmen how to clean and disinfect a workplace or area exposed to a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.”



This training was provided to Airmen as a precautionary measure to protect them from getting infected if they ever have to decontaminate an area.



“This training will ensure those Airmen disinfecting the area will not also be exposed,” said Capt. Jenell Brown, 9th Medical Group Public Health flight commander. “This also ensures others working in the office will not be exposed and allows Airmen in non-medical units to understand the processes healthcare workers take to ensure the health and safety of patients that present to the clinic, especially during a pandemic response.”