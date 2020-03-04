Goodfellow virtually celebrates month of the military child

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas-- The Purple Up Texas movement will celebrate our military’s smallest heroes here virtually this month, April 13-17.



“April is Month of the Military Child,” said 17th Training Wing School Liaison Officer Theresa Goodwin. “We are recognizing and paying tribute to all military-connected children for their commitment, courage, and unconditional support of our Armed Forces!”



-Monday 13th: Flag Day – wear, make, display flags of the world



-Tuesday 14th: Wear Red, White, & Blue and post your favorite exercise

or activity

-Wednesday 15th: Write a letter/color a picture/draw a picture to a

military child

-Thursday 16th: Favorite Team/sports day – wear your favorite sports

equipment, team flair, or post a picture playing your

favorite sport!

-Friday April 17th: PURPLE UP - wear the color Purple supporting

military connected students!

As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, Goodfellow restricted base access and limited all social gatherings in efforts to stop its spread.



The cancelled social gatherings not only affect military members, but also their children.



“Both my son and daughter were in gymnastics, but it has been cancelled,” said Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Davis, 315th Training Squadron Target Coordinate Mentoration course chief. “All of their extracurriculars are gone. It’s been trying, but they are coping pretty well. They are working through it, we are all working through it.”



Life can be hard for a military child in more ways than the pandemic.



“They see their friends and then --SURPRISE-- they are gone,” said Davis. “It happens all the time. If it’s not them leaving, then it’s one of their friends leaving.”



Specifically, in times like these we thank the sacrifice military children make and value the opportunities their sacrifices can give them.



“They will get experiences that other kids dream of having and their level of resiliency is higher than any other kid their age,” said Davis, who has two children. “They have so many more resources available to them. They are adventurers and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”



Though times may be difficult for children, we honor their sacrifices, just this year virtually.



Please celebrate our smallest heroes and encourage them in these confusing times during Month of the Military Child.

