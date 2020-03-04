USS Alaska (SSBN 732) (Blue) Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. – The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) (Blue) conducted a change of command, April 3.



Cmdr. William Dull relieved Cmdr. David Brooks as commanding officer of USS Alaska (Blue) in a ceremony held at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia.



Rear Adm. Mike Bernacchi, Commander, Submarine Group Ten, praised Brooks for his accomplishments as commanding officer.



“Your leadership was best demonstrated through your improved crew performance, several unit awards, positive command climate, deck plate ownership and high overall crew morale,” said Bernacchi. “Bravo Zulu and congratulations on a job well done!”



Guest speaker, Capt. Craig Gummer, Commodore, Commander, Submarine Squadron 20, praised Brooks for his successful tour onboard USS Alaska.



“Alaska has set the waterfront standard for nearly every area of SSBN operations thanks to Dave’s efforts,” said Gummer. “Dave has truly prepared his team and turned them into submarine warriors the nation needs.”



Brooks said he is thankful to the crew for the enthusiasm and determination they brought to the command.



“I want to thank everyone for making the biggest and most satisfying professional event of my life possible,” he said. “USS Alaska continuously sets the standard for mission accomplishment. This standard is maintained by the professionalism, ownership and dedication of each that have served aboard. I am confident this will endure for many years to come.”



Brooks commanded the crew through the planning and execution of the first overseas exchange of crew in more than 20 years, in Faslane, Scotland. His next assignment is at Submarine Force Atlantic Norfolk, Virginia, as the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander, J3.



Dull said he is excited to return to USS Alaska and lead a crew with impressive strength, professionalism and performance.



“Having served as executive officer on USS Alaska (Gold) crew, it’s a pleasure to be back with the Alaska family,” said Dull. “I look forward to working with the outstanding crew of the Alaska again.”



Dull began his naval career at the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 2001. He subsequently earned a Master’s of Business Administration from the National University of Singapore. He previously served as executive officer of USS Alaska (Gold) (SSBN 732) and on exchange with the Royal Australian Navy as the Operations Support Department Head in Perth, Western Australia.



USS Alaska, commissioned January 25, 1986, is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Alaska and the seventh of 18 Ohio-class submarines. Alaska’s homeport is Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, the homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.

