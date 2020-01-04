PCU JFK CPOs talk about their first year with Anchors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Chief Petty Officer selection is a milestone in many Sailor's careers. For many of these selectees, the biggest challenge shows itself in two areas, the crucible of induction and after the pinning ceremony.

It's a known fact that the recipe for making Chief is a secret locked up tight in the cloud of mystery. Granted, there are yearly precepts from BUPERS, guidance from mentors, the collective advice of the Chief's Mess, and what your friend's buddy who made it last year said. But let's face it, it's still a mystery.

At the Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (JFK) (CVN 79), the process is still the same. Sailors with the motivation excel; if prepared, they will get a ticket to the dance. But some have only the immediate future planned, only the next hurdle ready to engage.

Onboard the JFK, we asked the question, "Congratulations, you were selected for Chief. You finished initiation, now what do you do?"

Several freshmen and sophomore Chiefs were asked to give their story about being the new Chief. What happens after induction and how they succeed, failed, and their perception of the wearing Fouled Anchor versus the reality.

Chief Navy Career Counselor Rodney Jones has served in the Navy for thirteen years and was selected for Chief in 2019.

As a freshman Chief, Jones is uniquely aware of his responsibilities as the command career counselor and the weight of his responsibility to sailors of the JFK. His advice to Third Class Petty Officers, know your rate and what it takes to progress.

"Read up on your career path and possible other paths that you may be interested in and then ask for help even if you don't realize how you need help," said Jones. "When someone is actively invested in their career or goals, you will have a motivated Chief to get you there."

Jones explains the trial of preparing for a leadership position, saying having good intentions and caring is the most important in creating a strong bond amongst the chain of command.

"My intentions of doing right and taking care of Sailors was priority. I was doing a lot of unnecessary things that would hamper my focus," said Jones. "When I got to my next command, I asked for help, and the Chief's mess was there for advice and guidance. I then had new challenges and opportunities to correct my style and execution."

Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Joseph Holiday was selected for Chief in 2017. As a Second-Class Petty Officer, Holiday remembers his Chief as the one who kept morale up.

"My first Chief in the fleet was always down on the deck plates, making jokes and keeping everyone's spirits up," said Holiday. "Even when we were up for two days straight doing maintenance, everyone was smiling and laughing with him."

Now, as the Chief, Holiday sees the difference between perception and reality of the title.

"Sailors only see the anchors, the expectations that come with being a Chief weren't different just because my anchors were new," said Holiday. "While being a subject matter expert is important, and comes with experience, it's in taking care of our Sailors that we are truly Chiefs."

Holiday's selection for Chief was early in his career. As a First-Class Petty Officer, he is a sound subject matter expert. Still, his one regret was his desire for leadership diversity.

"Honestly, I could have spent more time as a First Class. I didn't have a lot of experience with leadership before being selected and had to learn a lot really fast," said Holiday.

"Having more experience as a First Class would have made the transition to Chief a lot smoother. Also, taking the time to sit down and actually talk to my Chief's about being a Chief."

Chief Logistics Specialist Dominique Sherrod was selected into the Chief's Mess in 2018. Sherrod says he didn't know what a Chief did when he was a Second-Class Petty Officer, but as a First Class, he learned.

"I decided the day I made First Class Petty Officer that I didn't want to be a First Class long," said Sherrod. "I asked the tough questions, took the tough jobs, set the standard for Sailors that I knew I could meet for myself. I took criticism and tried to understand the way of life for a Chief."

Sherrod's first-year challenges as a Chief were understanding that accountability stopped and started with him.

"I had to adjust to the accountability part. As a First Class, most people will always go to the Chief, but I was now the Chief, and that took some getting adjusted to," said Sherrod. "The Sailors in my division truly helped me by giving me a chance and letting me know when I did mess up, our communication was very positive."



Looking back on a career, hindsight will always be 20/20. JFK Chiefs understand and have advice for the Sailors grinding out the hard jobs and trying to make a difference.

"My parting advice is to do what's right, own up to your mistakes, and take care of each other," said Sherrod. "Preparation plus performance equals promotion, and when you do promote, always send the elevator back down. Give 100 percent daily and believe in yourself."

Jones says Chiefs are here for the benefit of the Sailors. "Ask the Chief! We are here to help, to guide, to mentor, and lead. We are never too busy to help you attain your goals."

"Care in all aspects of life," said Holiday. "Whether it be your family, your job, or your shipmates. Caring is going to make you successful no matter what you do."

We are all held to high standards, we all make mistakes and hopefully learn and grow to become better leaders. We are all from different parts of the earth and belong to different generations. What it takes to succeed is a wiliness to try, fail, and learn from the lessons of sailors that failed then achieved.

Advice is like anchors, every ship’s got one. What matters is your drive and motivation to excel in a community of excellence.

PCU John F. Kennedy has been under construction at its Newport News location since 2015 and continues to make preparations for its commissioning.

CVN 79 is the second aircraft carrier to honor John F. Kennedy for his service to the nation, both as a naval officer and as the 35th President of the United States.

For more information on PCU John F. Kennedy, follow the ship's fan page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CVN79JFK.

Or at https://www.navy.noclick_mil/local/USSJohnFKennedy/index.asp







JFK

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.03.2020 12:33 Story ID: 366530 Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCU JFK CPOs talk about their first year with Anchors, by SCPO Jayme Pastoric, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.