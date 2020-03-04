HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass.--Adjutant of the Mass. National Guard, Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe signed a proclamation again recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness month in the Mass. National Guard here, April 3, 2020.



Currently, a large number of Mass. National Guardsmen are activated to support civil authorities as part of the fight against COVID-19. Keefe recognized along with that there may be an increased risk of sexual assault and harassment within the ranks. “We need to take care of eachother so we can take care of the Commonwealth,” he said.



“We really need to emphasize that you should take care of your battle buddy or wingman,” Keefe said to an audience of top-level leadership. “Encourage them to use their instincts, if something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2020 Date Posted: 04.03.2020 12:47 Story ID: 366529 Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mass. National Guard recognizes the importance of stopping sexual assault, by SPC Samuel Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.