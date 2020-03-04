Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass. National Guard recognizes the importance of stopping sexual assault

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2020

    Story by Spc. Samuel Keenan 

    65th Press Camp Headquarters

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass.--Adjutant of the Mass. National Guard, Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe signed a proclamation again recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness month in the Mass. National Guard here, April 3, 2020.

    Currently, a large number of Mass. National Guardsmen are activated to support civil authorities as part of the fight against COVID-19. Keefe recognized along with that there may be an increased risk of sexual assault and harassment within the ranks. “We need to take care of eachother so we can take care of the Commonwealth,” he said.

    “We really need to emphasize that you should take care of your battle buddy or wingman,” Keefe said to an audience of top-level leadership. “Encourage them to use their instincts, if something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t.”

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Sexual Harassment
    Sexual Assault
    Massachusetts National Guard
    SHARP
    National Guard
    April
    USNationalGuard
    COVID19

