Michigan National Guard assist around 400 families during COVID-19 response

Photo By Master Sgt. David Eichaker | Soldiers from the 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, assist Feeding American West Michigan Food Bank by distributing over 20,000 pounds of food which can serve close to 400 families in need in west Michigan during a recent mobile food distribution event as part of the Michigan National Guard's coronavirus 19 disease (COVID-19) response, Kentwood, Michigan, April 2, 2020. Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

Kentwood, Mich.-"I definitely joined the Guard to help people and that is exactly what we are doing."



That's what Army Sgt. Candace Hollis said after she and 10 other Soldiers with the Michigan National Guard's 1433rd Engineer Company helped make an important delivery during a local food drive. Hollis is also Michigan's first Guard woman to become a combat engineer.



The Michigan National Guard continues to meet existing and new requirements in response to the recent coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19). The Michigan Guard was asked to assist a local food bank in distribution of much needed food for families in the area during a recent mobile food pantry drive.



"One of the nice things about having partnerships with the National Guard is that we can count on them to be here ... and to come here ready to volunteer," said Shay Krick, programs administrator, Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank. "The partnership grew out of our necessity to continue to feed the amount of people we're responsible for feeding which is over half a million people in our service area of 40 counties in mid-Michigan."



"This particular distribution is going to be just about 20,000 pounds of food which will serve about 400 families," she said.



The majority of the volunteers are over the age of 60 and have been asked by the food bank not to volunteer due to health concerns. This has prompted a shortage of workers in the warehouse who prepare food for distribution in the community.



"Having the National Guard being able to step in and take some of that volunteer burden off of us has allowed us to not only continue the work that we do but increase the volume of the work that we are trying to do," said Krick. "We are very lucky to have the National Guard's help distributing food today."



One of Michigan National Guard's missions is supporting local communities in time of need. This can't be done without dedicated Michigan Citizen-Soldiers willing to answer their state's call.



"To be on the forefront of the community and help them out in this time of need is a tremendous feeling," said Hollis. "We've moved a lot of food - close to two semis worth."



"We've been in the warehouse the past couple of days packaging and weighing food getting it ready for today. I am helping my neighbors and that's pretty important and it means a lot - very meaningful," she said.



This isn't a typical drive-thru one would expect as the mobile food pantry program is designed to be based on a farm market.



"Our neighbors in need are going to get fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy items, and grains such as bread," said Krick. "We're just trying to do the best that we can to meet them where they are and give them a little bit of comfort and ease in this time and we're just very grateful to have the National Guard support to make that happen."



"Without the Guard here, we wouldn't be able to distribute this food today, it just wouldn't happen," she said.