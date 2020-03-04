WIESBADEN, Germany - In response to the COVID-19 situation, U.S. Army Europe Customs Agency has coordinated with the German Federal Customs Directorate to authorize the automatic extension of German Forms 0217, aka Pink Cards, through June 30.
The action went into effect March 27 and eliminates the need for retirees, many of whom may be considered high risk, to visit customs offices in person.
Host Nation asks cardholders to either proceed via mail or delay processing until further notice.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2020 08:19
|Story ID:
|366486
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 'Pink Cards' for retirees in Germany extended through June 30, by SPC Stephen Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT