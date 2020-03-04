Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Pink Cards' for retirees in Germany extended through June 30

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.03.2020

    Story by Spc. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - In response to the COVID-19 situation, U.S. Army Europe Customs Agency has coordinated with the German Federal Customs Directorate to authorize the automatic extension of German Forms 0217, aka Pink Cards, through June 30.

    The action went into effect March 27 and eliminates the need for retirees, many of whom may be considered high risk, to visit customs offices in person.

    Host Nation asks cardholders to either proceed via mail or delay processing until further notice.

