'Pink Cards' for retirees in Germany extended through June 30

Photo By Spc. Justin Stafford | In response to the COVID-19 situation, U.S. Army Europe Customs Agency has coordinated with the German Federal Customs Directorate to authorize the automatic extension of German Forms 0217, aka Pink Cards, through June 30. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Justin Stafford) see less | View Image Page